BWW REVIEW: CHEMISTRY, Finborough Theatre

Charting the blossoming relationship between political analyst Jamie and Brown University dropout-turned-bartender Stephanie, after meeting in the office of their psychiatrist, Chemistry is a worthy entrant into the growing pantheon of plays about mental health.

The two are carefully pitched as opposites: Stephanie the depressive and long-time patient, accepting of her hand, and Jamie the manic and newcomer to the world of pills and prescription, determined to return to his former life.

From the blossoming love we then see the pair fall into contrasting trajectories, Stephanie slipping into depression as Jamie returns to work and those signs of mania recur.

Jacob Marx Rice artfully sketches these characters with sensitivity and insight, drawing out the deepest fears of those with mental health illnesses, while Alex Howarth's direction starkly illustrates the protagonists' problems.

However, at a time when art is often at the forefront of exploring and understanding mental illness, this is in comparison with the likes of Reasons To Stay Alive and Every Brilliant Thing, among others.

Caoimhe Farren is particularly striking, imbuing Stephanie with nuance and vulnerability as her energy and charm ebbs away, while James Mears handles Jamie's escalating mania with sensitivity and poise. The pair's chemistry isn't immediately obvious, but by then their connection is inarguable.

The boxing ring-esque stage, shrouded in mist (which was so thick the play had to be delayed by 20 minutes) heightens that sense of confrontation and confusion that blurs the routes forward.

Occasionally, we divert from the intense to-and-fro of the relationship for each character to take turns delivering monologues into a microphone, detailing medical details, exposition and background information. Some fit seamlessly, while others seem to overcook the point.

There are some minor flaws in this, like assumptions around mental illness that seem to suggest it is ultimately incurable, while the protagonists are defined only by their respective illnesses.

Lighting designer Rachel Sampley keeps very busy, the waist-high square bar surrounding the stage turning a variety of shades to emphasise and reflect the cavalcade of emotions the characters go through. There are also floor-level lamps that are used sparingly to strong effect, illustrating those small moments that ultimately change the protagonists' lives.

While this is a thoughtful and measured play, the subject matter is arguably heart-wrenching enough to render the pop-centric soundtrack a little overwrought and unnecessary. While the likes of Oh Wonder and Maisie Peters have a place, it's probably not in this kind of production.

An unflinching and evocative exploration of mental illness, it is still the torrid love story that gives this story its heart.

Chemistry at Finborough Theatre until 23 November

Photo credit Claire Bilyard





