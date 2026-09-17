Video: FIRE FIRE Trailer Released Ahead of Arcola Theatre Run

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Arcola Theatre has posted a trailer for Fire Fire, an upcoming production centered on two people whose lives keep intersecting under very different circumstances. The show is set to run at the venue from September 9 through October 3, 2026, and the newly released clip, made by Pip Films, gives an early look at the tone and conflict driving the play.

The story follows Eddie, who is holding a memorial for his brother at a park near his council estate, and Paige, who has chosen the same day to close the road leading into the area as part of a climate action protest. Their first encounter is combative, marked by traded insults, and both assume it will be their only meeting. Instead they keep crossing paths again and again, eventually deciding to join forces for a more drastic form of action together. The theatre describes the piece as a drama about people who take big risks to protest, the people who resent them for it, and the common ground that can emerge between opposing sides.

Fire Fire is billed as an exploration of protest and personal grief colliding in unexpected ways, set against the backdrop of a working-class estate and the countryside beyond it. Arcola Theatre previously staged a review of the production, with BroadwayWorld's coverage of the Fire Fire run noting playwright John Webber's attempt to tackle political material often left unaddressed on London stages.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 10 Hrs 22 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming