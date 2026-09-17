Video: FIRE FIRE Trailer Released Ahead of Arcola Theatre Run
Two strangers collide repeatedly over a road protest and a family memorial.
Arcola Theatre has posted a trailer for Fire Fire, an upcoming production centered on two people whose lives keep intersecting under very different circumstances. The show is set to run at the venue from September 9 through October 3, 2026, and the newly released clip, made by Pip Films, gives an early look at the tone and conflict driving the play.
The story follows Eddie, who is holding a memorial for his brother at a park near his council estate, and Paige, who has chosen the same day to close the road leading into the area as part of a climate action protest. Their first encounter is combative, marked by traded insults, and both assume it will be their only meeting. Instead they keep crossing paths again and again, eventually deciding to join forces for a more drastic form of action together. The theatre describes the piece as a drama about people who take big risks to protest, the people who resent them for it, and the common ground that can emerge between opposing sides.
Fire Fire is billed as an exploration of protest and personal grief colliding in unexpected ways, set against the backdrop of a working-class estate and the countryside beyond it. Arcola Theatre previously staged a review of the production, with BroadwayWorld's coverage of the Fire Fire run noting playwright John Webber's attempt to tackle political material often left unaddressed on London stages.
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