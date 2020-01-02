Almeida Theatre Announces Full Cast For ALBION

Following a sell-out run in 2017, Albion returns to the Almeida for four weeks only.

Joining the previously announced Victoria Hamilton (awarded Best Actress at 2018 Critics' Circle Awards for this role) and reprising their roles are Nigel Betts, Edyta Budnik, Wil Coban, Margot Leicester, Nicholas Rowe and Helen Schlesinger. They will be joined by Angel Coulby, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dónal Finn and Geoffrey Freshwater.

Mike Bartlett's plays for the Almeida include his adaptation of Maxim Gorky's Vassa, Game and the multi-award winning King Charles III (Olivier Award for Best New Play) which premiered at the Almeida before West End and Broadway transfers, a UK and international tour. His television adaptation of the play was broadcast on BBC Two in 2017. Other plays include Snowflake (Old Fire Station and Kiln Theatre); Wild; An Intervention; Bull (won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre); an adaptation of Medea; Chariots of Fire; 13; Decade (co-writer); Earthquakes in London; Love, Love, Love; Cock (Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre); Contractions and My Child Artefacts. His writing for television includes Sticks and Stones; Press; Trauma; Doctor Foster; King Charles III and the forthcoming Life.

Rupert Goold is the Almeida's Artistic Director where he has previously directed The Hunt, Shipwreck, Albion, Ink (also West End and Broadway), Richard III (broadcast live to cinemas around the world), Medea, The Merchant of Venice, King Charles III (West End, Broadway, UK and international tour) and American Psycho (also Broadway). He was Artistic Director of Headlong from 2005 until 2013 where his work included The Effect, ENRON, Earthquakes in London and Decade. Other theatre credits include Made in Dagenham (West End); The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (Almeida); Macbeth (Chichester Festival Theatre, West End and Broadway) and No Man's Land (The Gate, Dublin and West End). He has twice been the recipient of the Olivier, Critics' Circle and Evening Standard Awards for Best Director. He was Associate Director at the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2009 to 2012 and was Artistic Director of Northampton Theatres from 2002 to 2005. His feature film Judy is currently in cinemas and his other work on film includes the BAFTA nominated Richard II, part of The Hollow Crown; Macbeth for the BBC; True Story starring James Franco and Jonah Hill and a television adaptation of his production of Mike Bartlett's King Charles III for BBC Two. He was awarded a CBE for services to drama in 2017.

Tickets: online almeida.co.uk, phone 020 7359 4404 (10am - 7.30pm, Monday - Saturday), in person 10am - 7.30pm, Monday - Saturday





