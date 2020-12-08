Alice Fearn Presents INTERMISSIONS: THE WINTER EDITION Featuring Samantha Barks,  Idriss Kargbo, and More

Following the success of the Intermissions Summer Edition, the team returns with a Christmas offering. With a date for a full West End return still uncertain, performers and creatives alike continue to take to the online world to stay creative and keep theatre alive. Intermissions: Winter Edition comes direct from Fiction Studios in the heart of London feat. performances from West End stars, new graduates (accompanied by Nick Barstow and Directed by Kirk Jameson), interviews and so much more. The show will be streaming with a three-camera setup, adhering to all government guidelines and social-distancing.

Samantha Barks is best known for taking part in Andrew Lloyd Webbers 'I'd Do Anything'. She is due to take on the role of Elsa in Disney's Frozen Musical next year. Other credits include Pretty Woman (Chicago/Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Oliver! (UK Tour), Les Misérables (Queens Theatre).

IDRIS KARGBO has just wrapped filming on The Grinch for NBC. Other credits include Five Guys Named Moe (Marble Arch), Wicked (Apollo Victoria), Oliver! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Thriller Live! (lyric) Scottsboro Boys (Young Vic) Shrek The Musical! (UK tour).

Tosh Wanogho-Maud fresh from filming the original Netflix movie 'Jingle Jangle' and Bridgeton, you may know Tosh from his appearance as Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (Savoy) and Joe in Showboat (New London). Starting his career covering many prolific roles in the West End, Tosh has climbed the ranks to become a leading man in his own right.

Emma Lindars has been a part of many original London casts from Made In Dagenham (Adelphi), Shrek (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Groundhog Day (Old Vic), and Priscilla Queen Of The Desert (Palace Theatre). Her debut album "As We Grow Older" was released last year.

Creator, Alice Fearn says: "Our summer series of Intermissions was a huge emotional lift for me and all of the team working on it. Raising money for charity, showcasing talent both established and emerging, bringing attention to the struggles our industry and its workforce are going through, all whilst bringing back music to our audiences. There was no way we couldn't do a Christmas special and bring some festive joy to our Intermissions viewers. I couldn't be more excited to share this episode and our amazing guests"

Tickets go on sale at time of announcement release: 8th December

The performance takes place on December 20th and repeated on 21st (Both at 7pm)

Tickets £12.50 www.intermissionslive.com

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You