Adapation Of PIG HEART BOY Comes To The Unicorn Theatre This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Unicorn Theatre, Sheffield Theatres and Children's Theatre Partnership has announced the full cast for the powerful new stage adaptation of multi-award-winning writer Malorie Blackman's beloved novel Pig Heart Boy.

The incredible cast includes Immanuel Yeboah as Cameron, Tré Medley as Dr Bryce/Andrew, Akil Young as Mike/Rashid, Christine During as Cathy/Julie, Christina Ngoyi as Marilyn/Elrich/Presenter/Officer, Chia Phoenix as Nan/Trudy/Mrs Stewart/LEPAR Lady and Olivia Williams Freeman and Rhys Lanahan as Understudies.

Pig Heart Boy will premiere at the Unicorn Theatre (26 January – 22 February), and then play at Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres (27 February – 15 March), before embarking on a UK Tour playing at Playhouse, Liverpool (18 – 22 March), Lowry, Salford (26 – 29 March), Belgrade, Coventry (2 – 5 April), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (8 – 12 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (23 – 26 April), Newcastle Theatre Royal (29 Apr – 3 May), Lighthouse, Poole (7 – 10 May), Blackpool Grand Theatre (14 – 17 May), Royal & Derngate, Northampton (21 – 24 May), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (4 – 7 June) and Curve, Leicester (10 – 14 June).

A national press night will be held on Wednesday 5 February at the Unicorn Theatre and on Tuesday 4 March at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres.

Adapted by acclaimed playwright Winsome Pinnock and directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, this poignant adaptation of the 1997 book explores themes of childhood illness, identity and the profound choices we make to survive.

Cameron has always dreamed of living a normal life: making friends, going to school, and diving to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But his world is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with a serious heart condition and faces an urgent need for a heart transplant. With time running out, Cameron is offered a new heart – as he finds himself having to face a difficult decision - how far will he go to get the life he desperately wants back?

The development of Pig Heart Boy is being informed by a group of young Creative Associates who have lived experience of health conditions and through the Unicorn's partnership with GOSH Arts who have facilitated a relationship with the children, families and staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital, with a focus on cardiology wards.

To amplify the voices of children receiving medical treatment, the Unicorn's Creative Hub has also been running workshops in hospital settings around the country to create a set of poems inspired by the young people's stories and experiences. Participants take part in fun creative activities, see their contributions transformed into collective poems, and share their reflections and experiences with children from other parts of the UK. Curated by Pig Heart Boy director Tristan Fynn-Aidenu, and audio-recorded by the young people involved, the final work will be shared nationally – through tour venues, school resources and directly with children in hospitals.

With special thanks to the patients, families and staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Sheffield Children's Hospital and Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Malorie Blackman said: “I am delighted that Pig Heart Boy will be staged at the Unicorn, the UK's leading theatre for young audiences, ahead of a national UK tour. Though I wrote the story a while ago, it is still as relevant today as it was when first published and the topic of organ donation is still an urgent one. The Unicorn has the most lively and enthusiastic audience and a world class reputation for tackling big weighty issues in an accessible way so it will be a thrill for me to see how audiences will react to the challenges Cameron, the main character, faces in the play.”

Pig Heart Boy is a co-production with Unicorn Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, and Children's Theatre Partnership, marking a thrilling collaboration between leading institutions dedicated to creating thought-provoking theatre for young audiences.

Comments