ANYTHING GOES, LIFE OF PI, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More Named to 2022 London Lifestyle Awards Shortlist
Categories include Restaurant, Hotel, Fitness, Activity Venue, Live Entertainment Business and more.
The London Lifestyle Awards TOPTEN have been announced with awards covering lifestyle sectors including restaurants, bars, hotels, fitness, theatre, hairdressing, coffee shops, theatre, beauty, members' clubs, and much more. In each category there are 10 brilliant finalists, who were announced at an exciting event at Proud City on 20th April. Sponsored by Alpha Solutions, the awards acknowledge the very best in London lifestyle.
Alpha Solutions has helped many lifestyle businesses through the challenging last few years and the synergy of these awards mean nominees will have access to Alpha's business solutions. Alpha Solutions have been providing business services for over 30 years as a 360º business solution organisation and are passionate about keeping London's lifestyle businesses alive, supported, and profiting now and into the future.
The London Lifestyle Awards® are an all-year-round celebration of what this great city has to offer; the winners are chosen through public voting and will be announced on 14th July in a prestigious ceremony. The London Lifestyle Awards® acknowledge London as an incredible city for culture and lifestyle, and the businesses celebrated with these awards contribute to making this city a great destination for tourists, as well as an exciting place to live.
CEO Jason Gale created the awards in 2009 after an inspiring meeting and discussion with President Clinton about their shared love of London. Since its inception, Gale has been considered an authority in the lifestyle sector, has published books and magazines on the topic, and has contributed to programmes on the BBC, Sky TV and ITV.
Jason Gale comments, I am so delighted about the TOPTENs for 2022. London has had such a difficult two years and the best of the best, which these business are, will bring London back - not just as the greatest destination city in the world but also the greatest city in the world to live and work.
This year's TOPTENs are:
Restaurant
Coya
Decimo
28-50 Wine Workshop & Kitchen
Lucky Cat
MNKY HSE
Margot
Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen
Sessions Art Club
Randall & Aubin Soho
Norma London, The Stafford
Hotel
Dukes Hotel
Hotel Café Royal
The Dorchester Hotel
InterContinental London Park Lane
The Mandrake
Sofitel London
The Stafford London
The Savoy
The May Fair Hotel
The Landmark London
Fitness
1Rebel
Barry's Bootcamp
Third Space
Ten Pilates
Digme Fitness Fitzrovia
Core Collective
The Foundry
Psycle
The Fore
Gymbox
Activity Venue - an exciting new category for 2022
Swingers
Q Shoreditch
Bounce
Clays Bar
Electric Shuffle
Flight Club
London Shuffle Club
Lucky Voice Soho
Puttshack
Sixes Cricket Club
Bar
Kwānt
Madison, St Paul's
London Cocktail Club
Nightjar
The London Gin Club
The Last Talisman
Donovan Bar, Brown's Hotel
Cahoots London
Disrepute
Original Sin
Coffee Shop
Arro Coffee
Kiss the Hippo
Bar Italia, Soho
Workshop Coffee
The Coffee Jar, Camden
Press Coffee and Co
Origin Shoreditch
The Gentleman Baristas
Stir Coffee Brixton
Queens of Mayfair
Hair
Charles Worthington Salon
Jo Hansford
Gina Conway Salons
Larry King
Sinéad Kelly London
Errol Douglas
Percy & Reed
Salon 64
Josh Wood Colour
TOKITO Hair
Theatre
Back to the Future
Anything Goes
Cabaret
Cinderella
Come from Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Life of Pi
The Phantom of the Opera
The Drifters Girl
Wicked
Live Entertainment Business
Boisdale
Old Street Records
Hip Hop Brunch
Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
Brasserie Zedel
The Dublin Castle
Piano Works
Proud Cabaret - Embankment
The London Cabaret Club
Pizza Express Live (Holborn)
Independent Retailer
Emma Wilis, Jermyn Street
Luna & Curious
Gerry's Wine & Spirits
Butler & Wilson
Four Store, Notting Hill
Melissa Odabash
Wolf & Badger
Alex Eagle Studio
Berry Bros. & Rudd
Sugar + Style
Members
67 Pall Mall
Soho House, Greek Street
Home House
The Groucho Club
Home Grown
The Curtain
Shoreditch House
Century Club
Mosimann's
The Court
Street
Carnaby Street
Duke of York Square
Elizabeth Street
Heddon Street
Jermyn Street
Marylebone High Street
Motcomb Street
Old Compton Street
Pavilion Road
Seven Dials
Pub
The Holly Bush, Hampstead
Mr Fogg's
Owl and Pussycat Pub & Restaurant
Spread Eagle, Camden
The Churchill Arms
The George IV
The Lighterman
Pavilion End Pub and Restaurant
The Star Tavern, Belgravia
The Victoria
Beauty
Cosmetica London
Townhouse
EF Medispa
HB Health of London
Urban Retreat
Young LDN
D. Thomas Clinic
Beauty Rehab London
DMC Aesthetics
Moreton Place
Casual Dining
Brawn
Ember Yard
Yuu kitchen Restaurant
Cinquecento Pizzeria
Los Mochis
Lupins
Hoppers Soho
Sunday in Brooklyn
Humble Grape
Kiln
Winners are selected by public vote which is accessed through www.britishlifestyleawards.com/london.