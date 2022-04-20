ANYTHING GOES, LIFE OF PI, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More Named to 2022 London Lifestyle Awards Shortlist

The London Lifestyle Awards TOPTEN have been announced with awards covering lifestyle sectors including restaurants, bars, hotels, fitness, theatre, hairdressing, coffee shops, theatre, beauty, members' clubs, and much more. In each category there are 10 brilliant finalists, who were announced at an exciting event at Proud City on 20th April. Sponsored by Alpha Solutions, the awards acknowledge the very best in London lifestyle.

Alpha Solutions has helped many lifestyle businesses through the challenging last few years and the synergy of these awards mean nominees will have access to Alpha's business solutions. Alpha Solutions have been providing business services for over 30 years as a 360º business solution organisation and are passionate about keeping London's lifestyle businesses alive, supported, and profiting now and into the future.

The London Lifestyle Awards® are an all-year-round celebration of what this great city has to offer; the winners are chosen through public voting and will be announced on 14th July in a prestigious ceremony. The London Lifestyle Awards® acknowledge London as an incredible city for culture and lifestyle, and the businesses celebrated with these awards contribute to making this city a great destination for tourists, as well as an exciting place to live.

CEO Jason Gale created the awards in 2009 after an inspiring meeting and discussion with President Clinton about their shared love of London. Since its inception, Gale has been considered an authority in the lifestyle sector, has published books and magazines on the topic, and has contributed to programmes on the BBC, Sky TV and ITV.

Jason Gale comments, I am so delighted about the TOPTENs for 2022. London has had such a difficult two years and the best of the best, which these business are, will bring London back - not just as the greatest destination city in the world but also the greatest city in the world to live and work.

This year's TOPTENs are:

Restaurant

Coya

Decimo

28-50 Wine Workshop & Kitchen

Lucky Cat

MNKY HSE

Margot

Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen

Sessions Art Club

Randall & Aubin Soho

Norma London, The Stafford

Hotel

Dukes Hotel

Hotel Café Royal

The Dorchester Hotel

InterContinental London Park Lane

The Mandrake

Sofitel London

The Stafford London

The Savoy

The May Fair Hotel

The Landmark London

Fitness

1Rebel

Barry's Bootcamp

Third Space

Ten Pilates

Digme Fitness Fitzrovia

Core Collective

The Foundry

Psycle

The Fore

Gymbox

Activity Venue - an exciting new category for 2022

Swingers

Q Shoreditch

Bounce

Clays Bar

Electric Shuffle

Flight Club

London Shuffle Club

Lucky Voice Soho

Puttshack

Sixes Cricket Club

Bar

Kwānt

Madison, St Paul's

London Cocktail Club

Nightjar

The London Gin Club

The Last Talisman

Donovan Bar, Brown's Hotel

Cahoots London

Disrepute

Original Sin

Coffee Shop

Arro Coffee

Kiss the Hippo

Bar Italia, Soho

Workshop Coffee

The Coffee Jar, Camden

Press Coffee and Co

Origin Shoreditch

The Gentleman Baristas

Stir Coffee Brixton

Queens of Mayfair

Hair

Charles Worthington Salon

Jo Hansford

Gina Conway Salons

Larry King

Sinéad Kelly London

Errol Douglas

Percy & Reed

Salon 64

Josh Wood Colour

TOKITO Hair

Theatre

Back to the Future

Anything Goes

Cabaret

Cinderella

Come from Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Life of Pi

The Phantom of the Opera

The Drifters Girl

Wicked

Live Entertainment Business

Boisdale

Old Street Records

Hip Hop Brunch

Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club

Brasserie Zedel

The Dublin Castle

Piano Works

Proud Cabaret - Embankment

The London Cabaret Club

Pizza Express Live (Holborn)

Independent Retailer

Emma Wilis, Jermyn Street

Luna & Curious

Gerry's Wine & Spirits

Butler & Wilson

Four Store, Notting Hill

Melissa Odabash

Wolf & Badger

Alex Eagle Studio

Berry Bros. & Rudd

Sugar + Style

Members

67 Pall Mall

Soho House, Greek Street

Home House

The Groucho Club

Home Grown

The Curtain

Shoreditch House

Century Club

Mosimann's

The Court

Street

Carnaby Street

Duke of York Square

Elizabeth Street

Heddon Street

Jermyn Street

Marylebone High Street

Motcomb Street

Old Compton Street

Pavilion Road

Seven Dials

Pub

The Holly Bush, Hampstead

Mr Fogg's

Owl and Pussycat Pub & Restaurant

Spread Eagle, Camden

The Churchill Arms

The George IV

The Lighterman

Pavilion End Pub and Restaurant

The Star Tavern, Belgravia

The Victoria

Beauty

Cosmetica London

Townhouse

EF Medispa

HB Health of London

Urban Retreat

Young LDN

D. Thomas Clinic

Beauty Rehab London

DMC Aesthetics

Moreton Place

Casual Dining

Brawn

Ember Yard

Yuu kitchen Restaurant

Cinquecento Pizzeria

Los Mochis

Lupins

Hoppers Soho

Sunday in Brooklyn

Humble Grape

Kiln

Winners are selected by public vote which is accessed through www.britishlifestyleawards.com/london.