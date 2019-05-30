WHEELING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Announces Details For Their 90TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON!

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) have announced details for their 90th Anniversary Season which promises exciting guest artists, pop programs, and the Ohio Valley's number one family event, Symphony on Ice.

In addition to the extremely popular Symphony on Ice program, WSO's 90th season will feature seven subscription concerts, its Fourth of July Tour, Music Under the Stars, Young People's Concert Tour, WSO on the Go series, and the launch of the Taste of the Symphony Chamber Concert Series.

"We have a lot to be excited about for this anniversary season," said Executive Director, Bruce Wheeler. "Not only will we be announcing the Symphony's new Music Director soon, we have a number of celebratory events happening through the year including Music Under the Stars and our opening night party - Symphony in the Streets. Without the community's support for the past 90 years, we would not have reached this monumental milestone in our organization's history. We cannot thank everyone enough and look forward to making wonderful music for the Ohio Valley and its residents throughout the year."

Schedule of Events:

Aretha: A Tribute (Friday, September 20th, 2019 at 7:30 PM)

"A Tribute to the Queen of Soul, this program features symphony favorite Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw performing such iconic hits as Respect, Think, A Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, Amazing Grace, and many others.

Bernstein, Elmer Guitar Concerto (Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 7:30 PM)

Guest Artist: John Marcel Williams on guitar. "Ohio Valley native, John Marcel Williams is quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young classical guitarists of this generation. By age 16 he had garnered over 20 prizes at competitions, such as first prize as the Boston Guitar Festival youth competition, Rosario Guitar Festival, Classical Minds Guitar Festival, and 2nd prize at the International Guitar Foundation of America young artist competition. In addition, he was awarded first prize at the James Stroud competition and won the Pittsburgh Concert Society Audition. He was then invited by legendary guitarist Manuel Barrueco to study at the Peabody Conservatory of Music."

A Night at the Chamber Orchestra: Mozart, Wolfgang A. Clarinet Concerto in A Major; Francaix, Jean L Horloge de Flore (Flower Clock) (Friday, November 21st, 2019 at 7:30 PM)

Guest Artist: Roi Mezare, clarinet; Robert Dricoll Jr., oboe. "This concert features two of our very own musicians, Roi Mezare, clarinet and Robert Driscoll, oboe. A Night at the chamber orchestra weaves together a program that will inspire and amaze as we feature the musicians of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. From Mozart to Francaix, join us in an evening filled with musical melodies that will stick with you and leave you wanting more."

Soulful - A Celebration in Honor of Black History Month (Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 7:30 PM)

"Featuring the exceptional voice of Gavin Hope, we are thrilled to present 'Soulful', a night in which we offer 50 years of brilliant R&B, Motown, Funk. Disco, and Pop material by 20 of the finest African American recording artists and performers. From Smokey Robinson to Outkast, Stevie Wonder to Pharrell Williams, and Isaac Hayes to Seal, we are honored to bring such exceptional music to you whether for Black History Month, or at any time of the year!"

Mendelssohn, Felix Violin Concerto in e minor (Friday, March 13th, 2019 at 7:30 PM)

Guest Artist: SooBeen Lee, violin. "SooBeen Lee has been called 'Korea's hottest violin prodigy' (Hancinema). She has already appeared as a solosit with every major Korean orchestra, including the Seoul Philharmonic, Busan Philharmonic Orchestra and KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) Symphony Orchestra. Other distinctions include performances for Secretary-General of the United Nations Ki-moon Ban, at the Blue House for the King and Queen of Malaysia, with China's Wuhan Philharmonic, at the Seoul Arts Center, and for many state guests in Korea."

Tchaikovsky, Peter Illyich Piano Concerto No. 1 (Friday, May 15th, 2019 at 7:30 PM)

Guest Artist: Maxim Laude, piano. "American pianist Maxim Lando has been described by Berkshire Fine Arts as having an 'ever so clear approach to the keyboard, and the molding and shaping of phrases straight from the musical angels.' Maxim's concerts and collaborations have brought him to the international stage, with invitations to perform spanning from across the globe."

Special Holiday Event: Symphony on Ice (Friday, December 5th, 2019 at 7:00 PM)

"Don't miss the Ohio Valley's favorite holiday show! Join the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with champion professional skaters, the Pittsburgh and Wheeling Figure Skating Clubs, local middle and high school choirs, and surprise guests as we welcome in the sounds of the season! It's the holiday tradition the entire family will enjoy!"

Those interested in attending can find more information online at www.wheelingsymphony.com.





