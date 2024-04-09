Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sinatra and Beyond comes to the Capitol Theatre this month. The performance is on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:30pm.

From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to headlining with major symphony orchestras, Tony DeSare brings to the WSO a fresh take on old school class in an outstanding, critically-acclaimed tribute to the great Frank Sinatra. Enjoy as Tony transports you back to Rat Pack days with classics like Come Fly with Me, I’ve Got the World On a String, I Get A Kick Out of You, New York, New York, and My Way.

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 season, Music at Play, are on sale now.

Tony DeSare performs with infectious joy, wry playfulness and robust musicality. Named Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat magazine, DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas and headlining major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old school class around the globe. DeSare has four top ten Billboard jazz albums under his belt and has been featured on the CBS Early Show, NPR, A Prairie Home Companion, the Today Show and his music has been posted by social media celebrity juggernaut, George Takei. DeSare has also collaborated with Youtube supergroup Postmodern Jukebox. He has been a featured guest artist with over 100 symphony orchestras with some highlights including the Cleveland Orchestra, The New York Pops, The San Francisco Symphony, The Houston Symphony, the Chicago Symphony. Notwithstanding his critically acclaimed turns as a singer/pianist, DeSare is also an accomplished award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest, but has written the theme song for the motion picture, My Date With Drew, several broadcast commercials and has scored five films. His sound is romantic, swinging and sensual, but what sets DeSare apart is his ability to write original material that sounds fresh and contemporary, yet pays homage to the Great American Songbook. Tony has a strong presence on social media and continues to release his “song diaries”, recordings from his home studio that started in 2020 and now number in the 100’s. Tony has numerous recordings available on all platforms and playlists. Tony DeSare is a Yamaha Artist.

