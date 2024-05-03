The performance is set for May 6, 2024.
Sesame Street Live! Say Hello comes to the Clay Center next week. The performance is set for May 6, 2024.
Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! In Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!
Learn more at https://www.chaswvccc.com/events/2024/sesame-street-live-say-hello
