Mountain Roots Community Theatre announces ASL Performances and Classes, Full 2023 Show Lineup Released

The first Saturday of most productions will include ASL interpretation

Jan. 18, 2023  

Mountain Roots Community Theatre announces ASL Performances and Classes, Full 2023 Show Lineup Released Mountain Roots Community Theatre has announced that the first Saturday performance of nearly all of their 2023 shows will include ASL interpretation. The goal, according to Jana O'Dell, Mountain Roots Publicity and Marketing Director, is, "to be as inclusive as possible so everyone in the community is able to enjoy what (Mountain Roots) offers."

Located at 2700 E Dupont Ave in Belle, WV, Mountain Roots is currently hard at work on two productions, Little Women and The Laramie Project, with a slew of other productions planned for 2023. Little Women performances will take place March 3rd-5th, and The Laramie Project performances will take place March 17th-26th.

Additional 2023 shows include:

*The Rocky Monster Show (May 12th-14th)

*The Odd Couple (June 16th-18th & 23rd-25th - NOTE: The Odd Couple will not have an ASL performance)

*A Midsummer Night's Dream (Aug 18th-20th & 25th-27th)

*The Wizard of Oz (Oct 13th-15th)

*On the 13th Day of Christmas (Dec 1st-3rd & 8th-10th)

*The Nutcracker (Dec 15th-17th)

Additionally, Mountain Roots has announced American Sign Language classes beginning in July and running through August. Classes will be open to all ages and take place from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM every Sunday. The cost will be $50 a month.

If you've never been to Mountain Roots and would like to check out the theatre, you're in luck! There will be an open house on February 11th, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. During the open house you are welcome to explore the theatre, ask questions, and meet new theatre friends. Free food will be provided.

For tickets, audition information, and more you can check out Mountain Roots Community Theatre's website at



