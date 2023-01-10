MOUNTAIN STAGE TO CELEBRATE 40TH ANNIVERSARY THIS WEEKEND at Culture Center Theater

Mountain Stage Radio Show is set to kick off their 40th anniversary celebration at 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 with a live press conference, which is open to the public, in the Culture Center Theater Lobby. After the conference Mountain Stage will do what it does best - host a night of diverse musical acts including Donna the Buffalo, David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players, Lauren Calve, and Philip Bowen. Country music star Kathy Mattea will serve as the night's host.

Since its inception, The Mountain Stage Radio Show has thrilled audiences from around the world and become a great source of pride for West Virginia citizens. Featuring nearly 24 shows and more than 110 artists a year, Mountain Stage continues to prove itself as a powerhouse of live music and to thrill and entertain listeners from around the world.

You can check out Mountain Stage's official press release below:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Mountain Stage Radio Show will kick off its 40th year on Sunday, January 15th at the Culture Center Theater as host Kathy Mattea welcomes Donna the Buffalo, David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players, Lauren Calve, and Philip Bowen. In addition to the live show, Mountain Stage will welcome the community to join them in a ceremony to officially start this milestone year. At 5pm, the Culture Center Lobby will open for a press conference.

Mountain Stage has been known as the home of live music on public radio for 40 years, growing to be a household name and a bucket list event for many musicians and live music fans from around the world.

The show was created by Andy Ridenour, Larry Groce, and the late Francis Fisher and began regular production in December 1983. All three of the show's founders continued in their original roles until 2011

when Executive Producer Ridenour retired after 28 years, passing his role down to Adam Harris, who began his tenure with the program as an intern in 2005. The show continues to grow each year, and in 2021, long-time host Larry Groce passed the hosting baton to West Virginia native, country music star, and Grammy-award- winning musician Kathy Mattea. Larry Groce continues in his role as Artistic Director.

"Over the years, Mountain Stage has garnered respect and support from the artists they've championed, and it's a privilege and an honor to keep this train going and give Larry some much-deserved time off," said host Kathy Mattea.

For four decades, Mountain Stage has been West Virginia's calling card to the world and has reached hundreds of thousands of people around the globe with live music from the Mountain State. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on over 290 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

With an average annual production of 24 live events with over 110 guest artists, Mountain Stage has grown from a state-wide, regional music experience to a showcase of world-renowned talent. Today the show features performances from seasoned legends like Bela Fleck and Patti Smith and emerging stars like Tyler Childers and Sierra Ferrell in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond. In addition, international acts regularly perform-in 2022, 11 guest artiststraveled from Ireland, Haiti, Columbia, Canada, and Italy.

Most shows are recorded at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, West Virginia; however, Mountain Stage has traveled to New York, NY; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Ann Arbor, MI; Ashland, KY; Athens, GA; Athens, OH; Bristol, TN/VA; Winnipeg Folk Festival (Canada), Lexington, KY; Pittsburgh, PA; Kerrville Folk Festival (TX); Harrisonburg, VA; Fairbanks, AK; Pittsburg, KS; Glasgow, Scotland; and many more venues throughout West Virginia.

As Mountain Stage looks ahead to their 2023 season, they are excited to celebrate this landmark year of live performance radio with a full season of live shows planned in West Virginia and around the United States.

Currently Announced 2023 Live Shows:



January 15 @ 7:00 pm | Culture Center Theater, Charleston, WV

Donna the Buffalo, David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players, Lauren Calve, and Philip Bowen



January 22 @ 7:00 pm | Culture Center Theater, Charleston, WV

Cass McCombs, Victoria Victoria featuring Charlie Hunter, Alisa Amador, Julianna Riolino, and Steady Holiday



*February 24 @ 7:30 pm | The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, DC - Peter Rowan, David Bromberg Quintet, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, and The High Hawks



March 5 @ 7:00 pm | Culture Center Theater, Charleston, WV

Lizz Wright, Glen Phillips, Chuck Prophet & Mission Express, Bailen, and more to be announced



March 19 @ 7:00 pm | Culture Center Theater, Charleston, WV

Darlingside, Altan, Royal Wood, Rachael Sage, Dear Darling, and more to be announced



*March 26 @ 7:00 pm | Keith-Albee, Huntington, WV as part of the Marshall Artist Series - The High Kings, Tom Paxton, The DonJuans, Catherine Russell, and more artists to be announced



More shows will be announced in the coming months-- Mountain Stage plans to host 24 shows in 2023. Stay tuned for more announcements and show details at mountainstage.org/upcoming-live-shows/