Woolly Mammoth And Theater J Present THE WORLD TO COME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Theater J will present the world premiere of The World to Come written by Ali Viterbi and directed by Howard Shalwitz. This unexpectedly hilarious and heartwarming new epic follows four spirited seniors at the SeaBreeze Hebrew Home as they navigate late-in-life love, Scrabble showdowns, and the absurd and fantastical chaos of an impending apocalypse.

The play will run from February 2 – March 1, 2026 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, 641 D. Street NW. The play, which was workshopped at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2022 and presented as a staged reading at the National New Play Network in New York City in 2024, takes the stage in a World Premiere at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

"I love this play and have been drawn to it from the first moment that Howard sent it my way. I love the characters, the humor, the spirituality all woven Into this new work. To have Howard back at Woolly is exciting, especially alongside so many folks from Woolly's Company of Artists who are also major artistic collaborators at Theatre J. I have been looking for a project to work on with Hayley, and this is just beautiful kismet for us. This is the first of many announcements coming for my final programmed season at Woolly -- stay tuned!” says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Artistic Director.

“Returning to direct at Woolly at a time as fraught as this fills me with pride and anticipation and joy and terror. So, it could only be with a play I believe in with every fiber of my being. Ali Viterbi is a remarkable young writer I have been championing for years, and her new play, The World to Come, brilliantly captures both the anxieties and possibilities of our bizarre age — from the surprising perspective of older Americans in a retirement home. For me, the pot is sweetened by working with so many veteran Woolly artists—Naomi, Misha, Colin, Ivania—along with Hayley Finn and other new friends at Theater J. A dream come true!” adds Howard Shalwitz, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Founding Artistic Director.

For decades Naomi Jacobson, a Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and lauded D.C.Theatre artist, has been a pillar of Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, shaping its legacy with her extraordinary performances and artistic contributions. Jacobson has thrilled audiences with powerful roles in The Clean House, Kvetch, Goodnight Desdemona (Goodmorning Juliet), The Unmentionables, and Vigils. Alongside her, Misha Kachman, Colin K. Bills, and Ivania Stack have played instrumental roles in shaping the theatre's distinct artistic vision through their scenic, lighting, and costume design work, respectively. Their world-building collaborations have brought stunning and emotionally charged productions to life. Stack and Bills also serve on Woolly's Board, shaping the theatre's future. Together these creatives exemplify Woolly's spirit of trail-blazing, and with the artistic ingenuity of Howard at the helm, The World to Come promises to be a compelling and unforgettable experience.

“This play is born for the Woolly stage, and we are beyond excited to connect our audiences with a story we can all relate to, life and the joys and the trials and tribulations one goes through as we brace for The World to Come. While we have some time to announce the rest of the shows in our 46th Season, we couldn't wait to announce this monumental production featuring an all-star D.C. Theatre cast, Howard Shalwitz returning to Woolly Mammoth as the Director, and co-producing with our friends and colleagues at Theater J.” says Kimberly Douglas, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Managing Director.

The residents of the SeaBreeze Hebrew Home for the Aging carry on as usual: knitting, playing Scrabble, fighting, and falling in love. As the apocalyptic outside world threatens their way of life, Fanny, Barbara, Ruth, and Hal fight to protect the community they've built together. Even while battling armored nurses, a wild ostrich, strange prophecies, and their ailing bodies, they find joy in each other's company. The World to Come is a surprising new epic that reveals how powerful friendship can be as a form of resistance. In this co-production by Theater J and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, playwright Ali Viterbi—winner of the 2019 National Jewish Playwriting Contest—shines a light on a phase of life too often made invisible. With humor, depth, unflinching honesty, and a keen understanding of the human condition, The World to Come brings into relief the un-dying spirit that lives within each of us, even as everything else changes. This production showcases some of D.C.'s finest artists, offering a theatrical experience that is both thought-provoking and wildly entertaining.

"We are excited to co-produce this world premiere in partnership with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company," says Theater J Artistic Director Hayley Finn. "Our combined efforts will ensure Ali Viterbi's theatrically bold and emotionally rich new play will engage audiences across the Washington region in conversations about how we forge community even in challenging circumstances."

Golden Ticket Reservations are on sale now at WoollyMammoth.net. Single Tickets will go on sale this spring-summer.

Woolly Mammoth's Connectivity team will announce programming at a later date.

Subscribe to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company's newsletter to stay in touch on future announcements including the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Comments