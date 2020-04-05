Winners Announced For 2019 WATCH Awards

The 2019 WATCH Award winners were announced on April 4th, 2020. The ceremony was canceled due to the current health crisis, but the announcement was published online.

Check out the full list of winners below (winners marked in bold)!

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical (5)

- Zachary Ball - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- Stephen Foreman & Nicholas Carter - She Loves Me - Silhouette Stages

- Thomas Iodice - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Andrew JM Regiec - Heathers - Dominion Stage

- Dan Remmers - A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Reston Community Players

Outstanding Set Design in a Play (7)

- Don Bachmann - Lost in Yonkers - Fauquier Community Theatre

- John Coscia - And Then There Were None - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Andrew S. Greenleaf - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Matt Liptak - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Maggie Modig - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

- Andrew JM Regiec - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Nicolas Queyrane - Arsenic and Old Lace - The Arlington Players

Outstanding Set Construction in a Musical (6)

- Stephen Foreman & Alex Porter - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Richard Gilpin, Chris Magee, Charles Murphy - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- Skip Gresko - Beauty and the Beast - The Arlington Players

- Thomas Iodice - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Chris Magee - Elf, The Musical - Port Tobacco Players

- David M. Moretti - Heathers - Dominion Stage

Outstanding Set Construction in a Play (5)

- Alex Bryce - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Andrew S. Greenleaf, Joy Wyne, Nancy Davis - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Steve Leshin - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

- Ryan Miner - Lost in Yonkers - Fauquier Community Theatre

- John Turner - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

Outstanding Set Painting in a Musical (5)

- Jhonni Jones, Sue Belmore, Mike O'Shields - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- Dallas Erin Magee - Elf, The Musical - Port Tobacco Players

- David M. Moretti - Beauty and the Beast - The Arlington Players

- Cathy Rieder - A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Reston Community Players

- Cathy Rieder - Annie - Reston Community Players

Outstanding Set Painting in a Play (6)

- Amy Atha-Nicholls, Richard Atha-Nicholls, Edd Miller - Towards Zero - Colonial Players of

Annapolis

- Stacey Becker & Matt Liptak - Bus Stop - Aldersgate Church Community Theater

- Maggie Modig - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

- Cathy Rieder - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Cathy Rieder - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Todd Skiles - Lost in Yonkers - Fauquier Community Theatre

Outstanding Set Decoration and Set Dressing in a Musical (6)

- Sandy Dotson - A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Reston Community Players

- Sandy Dotson - Annie - Reston Community Players

- Stephen Foreman, Gary Grabau, Ande Kolp - She Loves Me - Silhouette Stages

- Kathy Mead, Caitlyn Murphy, Christina Murphy - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- David M. Moretti - Beauty and the Beast - The Arlington Players

- Russell J. Wyland - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

Outstanding Set Decoration and Set Dressing in a Play (5)

- Stacey Becker & Matt Liptak - Bus Stop - Aldersgate Church Community Theater

- Sandy Dotson - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Andrew S. Greenleaf & Alika Codispoti - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Deborah Remmers - The Savannah Disputation - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Tessa N. Silvestro & Benjamin Simpson - Deathtrap - Port Tobacco Players

Outstanding Properties in a Musical (5)

- Kirstin Apker - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Mary Jo Ford - Annie - Reston Community Players

- Ande Kolp - She Loves Me - Silhouette Stages

- Pauline Lamb - Beauty and the Beast - The Arlington Players

- Megan Mostow Kaiser & Rebecca Hanauer - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

Outstanding Properties in a Play (5)

- Helen Bard-Sobola - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Alika Codispoti - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Mary Jo Ford - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Malca Giblin - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

- Tara Tripp & Kathy White - And Then There Were None - Providence Players of Fairfax

Outstanding Light Design in a Musical (5)

- Jaeden Arrington - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Ken and Patti Crowley - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Brandon Gibson - Seussical - Fauquier Community Theatre

- TJ Lukacsina - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- John Purnell - A New Brain - Colonial Players of Annapolis

Outstanding Light Design in a Play (5)

- Erik Braun - Bent - Hard Bargain Players

- Ken and Patti Crowley - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Adam Konowe - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Vanessa Lam - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Jennifer Lyman - P.S. Your Cat is Dead! - Dominion Stage

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical (5)

- Richard Atha-Nicholls & Kaelynn Bedsworth - A New Brain - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Rich Bird - Annie - Reston Community Players

- Ben Kinder - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Bob Foery - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

- Alan Wray - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play (5)

- Christopher Crockett - Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Jeff Goldgeier - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Janice Rivera - The Haunting of Hill House - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Jon Roberts - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- James D. Watson - The Crucible - Port Tobacco Players

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical (6)

- Lori Crockett - A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Reston Community Players

- Miriam Gholl & Beth Deitrick - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

- Amy Bell, Clare Kneebone, Tommy Malek - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Carol Russell - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- Carol Russell - James and the Giant Peach - Port Tobacco Players

- Jean Schlicting & Kit Sibley - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play (5)

- Farrell Hartigan - A Few Good Men - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Mickalei Lindquist - The Lion in Winter - Fauquier Community Theatre

- Melody Sciarratta & Pat Brennan - The Crucible - Port Tobacco Players

- Robbie Snow - Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Mary Wakefield - In the Next Room or the vibrator play - Silver Spring Stage

Outstanding Makeup Design in a Musical (5)

- Shemika Renée - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Kaitelyn Bauer Dieguez - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- Clare Kneebone - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Korrin Link - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Larissa Norris - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

Outstanding Makeup Design in a Play (7)

- Lauren Agresti - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Shemika Berry - The Crucible - Port Tobacco Players

- Erin Briner - The Lion in Winter - Fauquier Community Theatre

- Beth Harrison - And Then There Were None - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Larissa Norris - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Pam Peach - Arsenic and Old Lace - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Maureen Roult - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

Outstanding Hair Design in a Musical (5)

- Susan Boyd - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Cody Gilliam - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Sheila Hyman - A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Reston Community Players

- Tommy Malek - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Tommy Malek - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

Outstanding Hair Design in a Play (5)

- Susan Boyd - You Can't Take It With You - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Beth Harrison & Robbie Snow - And Then There Were None - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Pam Peach - Arsenic and Old Lace - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Maureen Roult - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

- Beth Starnes - Silent Sky - Colonial Players of Annapolis

Outstanding Special Effects (5)

- Wes Bedsworth, Nick Beschen, Bill Reinhardt - A New Brain - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Brian Douglas & Gene Valendo - A Christmas Carol - Second Star Productions

- Andrew S. Greenleaf - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Jon Roberts - The Giver - Aldersgate Church Community Theater

- Jon Roberts - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

Nominations for outstanding performances by an actor or actress.

Outstanding Cameo in a musical (6)

- Cheryl Bolt as "Hold Me, Touch Me" - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Christopher Kabara as "Headwaiter" - She Loves Me - Silhouette Stages

- Drake Leach as "Scott" - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Derek Marsh as "Kevin" - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Kylie Sjolie as "Mazeppa" - Gypsy - Second Star Productions

- Rowena Winkler as "Electra" - Gypsy - Second Star Productions

Outstanding Cameo in a play (5)

- Shemika Berry as "Tituba" - The Crucible - Port Tobacco Players

- Kim Moore Bessler as "Rebecca Nurse" - The Crucible - Port Tobacco Players

- Michael Mehaffey as "Dr. Wickert" - Judgment at Nuremberg - Prince William Little Theatre

- Tamara Peters as "Maria Wallner" - Judgment at Nuremberg - Prince William Little Theatre

- Marc Rehr as "Sydney" - Catch Me If You Can - Montgomery Playhouse

Outstanding featured actress in a musical (6)

- Rebecca Downs as "Mimi" - A New Brain - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Jillian Frankel as "Louise" - Gypsy - St. Mark's Players

- Danielle Irene Harrow as "Motormouth Maybelle" - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Lindsey Litka as "Louise" - Gypsy - Second Star Productions

- Pamela Northrop as "Fräulein Schneider" - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Bailey Wolf as "Penny Pingleton" - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

Outstanding featured actor in a musical (5)

- Chuck Dluhy as "Christopher Belling" - Curtains - The Arlington Players

- Timothy R. King as "Carmen Ghia" - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Brian Lyons-Burke as "Roger DeBris" - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Joshua Aaron Poole as "Lumiere" - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Adam Ressa as "Lefou" - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

Outstanding featured actress in a play (6)

- Amy Griffin as "Mom" - Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Susan Holliday as "Lady Bracknell" - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

- Heather Plank as "Annie" - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Camille Pozderac as "Cecily Cardew" - The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

- Alex Sands as "Mandy Bloom" - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Charlene Sloan as "Multiple Characters" - Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

Outstanding featured actor in a play (5)

- Michael Bagwell as "Dad" - Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Robert Beard as "Ernst Janning" - Judgment at Nuremberg - Prince William Little Theatre

- Kevin Dykstra as "Merrick" - The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Todd Huse as "Richard Ehrlich" - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Nicholas Temple as "Lt. Jack Ross" - A Few Good Men - Little Theatre of Alexandria

Outstanding lead actress in a musical (5)

- Carla Crawford as "Rose" - Gypsy - St. Mark's Players

- Emma Godfrey as "Polly Baker" - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

- Jennifer Redford as "Miss Hannigan" - Annie - Reston Community Players

- Tara Waters as "Miss Adelaide" - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- Robin Weiner as "Belle" - Beauty and the Beast - The Arlington Players

Outstanding lead actor in a musical (5)

- Steve Cairns as "Max Bailystock" - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Jonathan Jackson as "Bobby Child" - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

- Tommy Malek as "Emcee" - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Aaron Paige as "Montague "Monty" Navarro" - A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Reston Community Players

- Ryan Phillips as "Leo Bloom" - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

Outstanding lead actress in a play (5) TIE

- Bernadette Arvidson as "Abby Brewster" - Arsenic and Old Lace - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Maura Claire Harford as "Antoinette "Toni" Lafayette" - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Emilie Zelle Holmstock as "Henrietta Leavitt" - Silent Sky - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Jane Steffen as "Sarah Goodwin" - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Catherine Stuart as "Grandma" - Lost in Yonkers - Fauquier Community Theatre

Outstanding lead actor in a play (5)

- Dann Alagna as "Mortimer Brewster" - Arsenic and Old Lace - Colonial Players of Annapolis

- Gary Bernard DiNardo as "Max" - Bent - Hard Bargain Players

- Greg Lang as "James Dodd" - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Adam Ressa as "Watson" - The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Bobby Welsh as "Don Browning" - Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

Leta Hall Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical (5)

- Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

- Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

Leta Hall Outstanding Ensemble in a Play (5)

- Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

- Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Equivocation - Silver Spring Stage

- The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage

Nominations for outstanding achievement in overall production.

Outstanding Stage Combat Choreography (5)

- Bill Dunbar - Equivocation - Silver Spring Stage

- Sean Michael Fraser - Bent - Hard Bargain Players

- Jonathan Ezra Rubin - Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage

- Karen Schlumpf & Ian Claar - Superior Donuts - Reston Community Players

- Sierra Young - Sweat - Silver Spring Stage

Outstanding Choreography (5)

- Amie Bell - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Andrew Gordon - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

- Evie Korovesis - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Rikki Lacewell - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Benjamin Simpson - Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players

Outstanding Music Direction (5)

- Kirsten Boyd - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Anita O'Connor - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

- Marci Shegogue - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Michael Tan - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Colin Taylor - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

Outstanding Direction of a Musical (5)

- Stephen Foreman - Cabaret - Silhouette Stages

- Kristina Friedgen - The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria

- Amanda C. Herman - Beauty and the Beast - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- TJ Lukacsina - Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre

- Vince Musgrave - Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play (5)

- Brian Donohue - The Crucible - Port Tobacco Players

- Julie Janson - Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax

- Adam Konowe - Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players

- Chuck Leonard - The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence - City of Fairfax Theatre Company

- Sharon Veselic - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage

Outstanding Musical (5)

- Crazy for You - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre, produced by Sharon Cimaglia, stage-managed by Jennifer Smith

- The Producers - Little Theatre of Alexandria, produced by David Correia & Mary Beth SmithToomey, stage-managed by Rob Cork & Nick Friedlander

- Guys and Dolls - Port Tobacco Players, produced by Kathy Mean, stage-managed by Tessa N. Silvestro

- Hairspray - Rockville Musical Theatre, produced by Dana Robinson & Andrew R. Dodge, stage-managed by Steven Magenheim & Lee Michele Rosenthal

- Cabaret - Silhouette Stages, produced by Jeremy Goldman, stage-managed by Felix Cooke

Outstanding Play (6)

- Arsenic and Old Lace - Colonial Players of Annapolis, produced by Judi Wobensmith, stage-managed

by Shirley Panek

- Last Summer at Bluefish Cove - Dominion Stage, produced by Jessie Roberts, stage-managed by Shayne Gardner

- Leaving Iowa - Providence Players of Fairfax, produced by Jason Hamrick, stage-managed by Amanda Ranowsky

- Time Stands Still - Reston Community Players, produced by Colleen Stock, stage-managed by Sandy Dotson

- Appropriate - Silver Spring Stage, produced by Diego Maramba, stage-managed by Kristen Gaetz

- The Importance of Being Earnest - Silver Spring Stage, produced by Lennie Magida, stage-managed by Denise Gilmore





