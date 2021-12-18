Washington Stage Guild Will Present SAM AND DEDE, OR MY DINNER WITH ANDRE THE GIANT

The Washington Stage Guild at last brings to the stage the Washington premiere of Sam and Dede, or My Dinner with André the Giant by Gino DiIorio. Originally scheduled for our 2019-20 season, the production was halted and postponed indefinitely by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. We are delighted to be able to produce this fascinating play at last.

Says Artistic Director Bill Largess, "Two years ago we were deep in rehearsals for this wonderful play when we had to shut it down and cancel the rest of the season. That makes it a very special pleasure to return to our interrupted production, and bring it to completion at last."

One of the unlikeliest of friendships began when an aspiring writer, an Irish expatriate in France, gave a young man (whose remarkable size made him the object of derision) rides to school each day, and through the years they discuss playwriting, pro wrestling, and where their lives would lead them. The New York Times said, "Fans of professional wrestling and absurdist drama have a show to call their own...an affectionate tribute to a stage goliath and a grappler built like a butte." These two titans of the 20th Century are embodied by two intriguing actors - Alan Wade as Sam (Beckett) and Benjamin Russell as André (the Giant) - under the direction of Stage Guild Associate Artistic Director Steven Carpenter.

"I'm so glad to finally be able to bring this play to DC audiences! Gino's Absurdist-inspired script, with these icons forging a comically unexpected friendship and pondering the marks they might leave on the world, delivers both giant-sized laughs and moments of quiet rumination," says Carpenter. "It's a perfect match for the clever, thoughtful, and nuanced performances that Alan and Ben are crafting."