Virginia Stage Company Announces The Mistletoe Market: Its First-Ever Online Holiday Fundraiser

'Tis the season for holiday shopping! Virginia Stage Company presents its first online fundraiser called Mistletoe Market. This online market features local artisans and businesses that offer a limited amount of products or experiences to purchase as holiday gifts. A mini-fundraiser for VSC, the Mistletoe Market also supports these artists and small businesses through a profit-sharing model.

"During these challenging times for all, we are happy to help usher in the holiday spirit with our first-ever online marketplace. Norfolk is full of incredible artists, makers and artisans - the Mistletoe Market will raise important funds for Virginia Stage while also supporting the creative class throughout the 757," remarks David Byrd, Managing Director.

There are gifts to fit any budget. A few unique local gift items include:

Exclusive Virginia Stage Company scented candles, created by Norfolk Candle Company

Watercolor sketch of the historic Wells Theatre by VSC's very own Lead Theatre Artist Ryan Clemmens

Virginia Stage Company branded wine glasses

A staycation package for two at Freemason's 411 York Bed & Breakfast and Restaurant

Original jewelry pieces hand-forged by VSC's Properties Master Tiara Dimond

One month of unlimited classes to Hot House Yoga Studios in Norfolk

Handmade furniture pieces from Sweet Tea Woodshop

Other items include unique gifts from local favorites like The Retro Den, Hamilton Perkins, Hummingbird Macarons & Desserts, Less Than, Lucky Duck Lashes, and other donated pieces from VSC staff. More items will be added in the coming weeks so keep checking back!

Bidding and shopping is now available and runs through December 15, just in time for the holidays! All proceeds go to support Virginia Stage Company and participating small businesses and artists.

To begin shopping and bidding, visit: www.vastage.org/mistletoemarket.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, normally serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Since the shutdown in March, 2020, the Stage Company has pivoted to online content and has shared over 7,000 hours of free virtual content that has served more than 13,000 participants across the country. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."

