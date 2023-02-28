Video: First Look at SELLING KABUL at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre is presenting Selling Kabul, written by Sylvia Khoury (Power Strip, Against the Hillside). Selling Kabul is directed by Shadi Ghaheri (Rattlestick Theatre's Glimpse, HERE's Lucretia). Performances run through April 2, 2023 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

Get a first look at footage below!

In 2013, a sister secretly shelters her translator brother from an increasingly powerful Taliban while he awaits the ever-delayed arrival of a promised American visa. On the eve of his son's birth, the walls begin to close in, threatening him, her and everyone they love in a heart-racing exposé with devastating echoes to the present day. Breathtaking and unpredictable through the final curtain, this unflinching exploration exposes the human toll of American withdrawal.

The cast for Selling Kabul includes Mazin Akar (Broadway's The Kite Runner, Theatre Row's Banned) as Taroon, Neagheen Homaifar (Apple TV's Houston, Peacock's Killing It) as Leyla, Yousof Sultani (Arena Stage's A Thousand Splendid Suns, Woolly Mammoth's This Is Who I Am) as Jawid, and Awesta Zarif (Seattle Rep's Selling Kabul, Geva Theatre Center's Jane Eyre) as Afiya. Raghad Almakhlouf (The Welder's In This Hope - A Pericles Project) and Ramtin Vaziri (Constellation Theatre Company's The White Snake) are understudies.

The creative team for Selling Kabul includes Scenic Design by Tony Cisek (Signature's The Color Purple, New York Theatre Workshop's columbinus), Costume Design by Moyenda Kulemeka (Signature's Detroit '67, Synetic Theater's Cinderella), Lighting Design by John D. Alexander (Signature's Daphne's Dive, Mosaic Theater's Marys Seacole), and Sound Design by Matt Otto (Folger Theater's Nell Gwynn, Barrington Stage's All of Me). Humaira Ghilzai is the Cultural Consultant & Dramaturg. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo & JZ Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA. Lauren Pekel is the Production Stage Manager and Erica Feidelseit is the Production Assistant.