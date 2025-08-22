Video: First Look At PLAY ON! At Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A delightful musical based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits, Play On! is now running through October 5, 2025. See brand-new video of the show!

Audiences are transported to swinging 1930s Harlem, where aspiring songwriter Vy dreams of making it big. When she discovers the doors of opportunity are closed to women, she disguises herself as a man to pitch her songs to Harlem’s hottest composer, the Duke. Her tunes soon attract the attention of Cotton Club star Lady Liv—the object of the Duke’s affection—sending Vy-Man into a whirlwind of love, mistaken identity, and jazz.

The musical features Ellington classics such as “Take the 'A' Train,” “Mood Indigo,” “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” combining timeless music with dazzling dance in a joyful, fresh take on Shakespeare’s comedy.