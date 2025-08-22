Video: First Look At PLAY ON! At Signature Theatre

The Duke Ellington musical adaptation of Twelfth Night is onstage now.
A delightful musical based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits, Play On! is now running through October 5, 2025. See brand-new video of the show!
Audiences are transported to swinging 1930s Harlem, where aspiring songwriter Vy dreams of making it big. When she discovers the doors of opportunity are closed to women, she disguises herself as a man to pitch her songs to Harlem’s hottest composer, the Duke. Her tunes soon attract the attention of Cotton Club star Lady Liv—the object of the Duke’s affection—sending Vy-Man into a whirlwind of love, mistaken identity, and jazz.
The musical features Ellington classics such as “Take the 'A' Train,” “Mood Indigo,” “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” combining timeless music with dazzling dance in a joyful, fresh take on Shakespeare’s comedy.
Play On! was conceived by Sheldon Epps with a book by Cheryl L. West and music by Duke Ellington. The production is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, with music direction by Jermaine Hill and choreography by Breon Arzell. The cast includes Bryan Archibald, Wesley J. Barnes, Chuckie Benson, Montel B. Butler, Ciara Hargrove, Divine Iweha, Vaughn Ryan Middler, Kalen Robinson, Tierra London Rush, Awa Sal Secka, Alana S. Thomas, Derrick D. Truby Jr., Sean Walton, Greg Watkins, Jalissa Williams, and Kanysha Williams.
Videos