VIDEO: Watch The National Capital Area Choir's Full Millennium Stage Concert

The Kennedy Center has released the full Millennium Stage concert performed by The National Capital Area Choir on April 5, 2015.

Directed by Thomas K. Pierre Jr., the D.C. area musical ministry performs gospel and sacred music.

Check out the full hour-long concert below!

THE NATIONAL CAPITAL AREA CHOIR is a musical aggregation -ministry- whose chief purpose is to uplift the name of Jesus Christ through the singing of gospel and sacred Christian music, and to minister to souls in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, and around the nation. Although choral in structure, the ministry incorporates diverse talents, skills, and spiritual gifts. The music serves as a living testimony of the members' devotion and commitment to praise and worship, and spreading the good news as they witness and win souls for Christ through song.



The National Capital Area Choir serves as an instrument of education and leadership. The choir, through its unique musical renditions, provides a model for music ministries across the nation.





