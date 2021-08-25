Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Signature Theatre Reflects on 2020-21 Season

Aug. 25, 2021  

Signature Theatre is reflecting on its 2020-21 season in a new video showing some of the highlights.

"Your support makes our 2020/21 season possible-check out the season highlights here, including our artistic and educational programming," the caption reads.

If you donate by 6/30 and your gift will be matched by Michelle S. Lee of STG International-double your impact to keep Signature Strong. Learn more at SigTheatre.org/Support.

Watch the full video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


