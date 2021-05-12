Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kennedy Center Presents NSO Young People's Concert 2021

This 36-minute video includes narrated poetry by Kwame Alexander.

May. 12, 2021  

The Kennedy Center has released a new video of the NSO Young People's Concert 2021, featuring American Sign Language.

This video concert takes you on a tour of the Center with the spoken-word poetry of Kwame Alexander and an inspiring variety of classical music performed by the National Symphony Orchestra. In Russian, Chinese, Ghanaian, French, and English: Dobró požálovat´, Huān yíng, Akwaaba, Bienvenue, and Welcome!

This 36-minute video includes narrated poetry by Kwame Alexander and seven classical music pieces performed by musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO). The musicians perform in a number of spaces around the Kennedy Center and the REACH, including the River Pavilion, the Grand Foyer, the Russian Lounge, the African Lounge, the Chinese Lounge, the Opera House lobby, and the Concert Hall. Read visual descriptions of each of the spaces.

Throughout the performance, the video zooms in and out on each space and the performers. Most NSO performers wear face masks.

Learn more about this performance and watch bonus songs here.

