VIDEO: Jane Fonda Shares Why She Moved to Washington D.C. on TODAY SHOW

Jane Fonda shares the inspiration behind her new book.

Jane Fonda shares the inspiration behind her new book, "What Can I Do?", and some of her favorite books of all time on "Open Book" with Jenna Bush Hager.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You