VIDEO: Jane Fonda Shares Why She Moved to Washington D.C. on TODAY SHOW
Jane Fonda shares the inspiration behind her new book.
Jane Fonda shares the inspiration behind her new book, "What Can I Do?", and some of her favorite books of all time on "Open Book" with Jenna Bush Hager.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.
TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch an ASL Rendition of 'Show Yourself' From FROZEN 2
- VIDEO: Watch the New Official Trailer for DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA on HBO
- VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks About Playing James Comey on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 22- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens On Broadway