VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Washington National Opera's RETURN VICTORIOUS! Virtual Celebration

The Kennedy Center will present Washington National Opera: Return Victorious!, a virtual celebration as part of WNO's 2021 Gala this weekend.

The virtual celebration, which premiers on June 12, will feature star-studded performances by Susan Graham, Michael Fabiano, Latonia Moore, WNO Principal Conductor Evan Rogister, the Washington National Opera Orchestra, and the Washington National Opera Chorus and Dancers.

Check out a preview below!

Virtual attendees also have access to exclusive interviews, featuring David M. Rubenstein and the Honorable Selwa "Lucky" Roosevelt, and WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello in conservation with Martina Arroyo and Marilyn Horne.

Gain access today by visiting: https://www.kennedy-center.org/wno/home/2020-2021/wno-gala/

Access to the 2021 WNO Gala virtual experience is available through July 9.