VIDEO: Bobby Smith, Maria Rizzo, Tracy Lynn Olivera, and Nova Y. Payton Chat on SIGNATURE STRONG LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Theatre has released the 7th episode in its Signature Strong Live! series.

Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer reunites with Signature favorites Bobby Smith (LA CAGE AUX FOLLES), Maria Rizzo (A CHORUS LINE), Tracy Lynn Olivera (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC) and Nova Y. Payton (DREAMGIRLS).

Plus, Chief Theater Critic for The Washington Post Peter Marks makes a guest appearance.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You