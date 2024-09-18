Traveling Players Will Perform Moliere's LEARNED LADIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Traveling Players will present Molière’s witty satire, Learned Ladies. The play will perform on weekends, Sept. 21 – 29 at the Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players’ middle school students, the play, which was originally written in the 1600s, is a hilarious and surprisingly modern lampooning of influencer culture –with all of its fangirls, con artists, and over-the-top fashion. It is a melodrama that speaks directly to the teenage heart.

Synopsis of the play:

The illustrious poet Trissotan has come to stay with the lady Philamente and her family - and with him, he's brought all the good things in life: learning, knowledge, panache, and style. So what if he's also a treacherous, self-serving scoundrel? Will Philamente's long-suffering family unmask the fraud before it's too late? Or will Trissotan get away with Philamente's money, savings - and even her daughter's hand in marriage?

This production was originally performed this summer by students at Traveling Players’ residential summer camp in Leesburg , VA.

The play will be performed four times at Traveling Players Studio, located inside Tysons Corner Center. Audience members who are interested in learning more about the production and Traveling Players programs can attend a talkback after the performance on Sunday, September 22. Traveling Players is an educational theatre company and will be welcoming new students in their fall acting classes and plays, which begin in October.

The cast & crew includes the talents of Kylo Askew (Falls Church, VA), James Cronin (Springfield, VA), Eliza Cobb (Washington, DC), Ina Dufault (McLean, VA), Charlotte Eastright (Washington, DC), Felix French (Vienna, VA), Michael Greco (Falls Church, VA), Lucy Miller (Arlington, VA) Vi Moore (Vienna, VA), Lexie Schwer (Chevy Chase, MD), Kaya Spitzak (Arlington, VA), Natalie Tousi (Potomac, MD), and Kate Walsh (McLean, VA).

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit https://www.travelingplayers.org/performances/

Comments