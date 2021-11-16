Theater J Presents An Author Talk With Mitch Albom On His New Book 'The Stranger In The Lifeboat'

Theater J presents internationally renowned bestselling author Mitch Albom for a talk on his #1 New York Times bestselling new book The Stranger in the Lifeboat. In his profound new novel of hope and faith, a group of shipwrecked passengers pull a strange man from the sea who claims to be "the Lord." And, he says he can only save them if they all believe in him. At the event, Albom will talk about the book and answer questions submitted in advance from the audience. Following the presentation, Albom will be available for a brief period to sign books, which will be provided by Politics and Prose.

To purchase tickets, go to www.theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202.777.3210. Tickets start at $36 and include a copy of The Stranger in the Lifeboat. Face coverings will be required at all times, and visitors to the Edlavitch DCJCC will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry.

Theater J is honored to host Albom during the run of the play Tuesdays with Morrie, based on his bestselling memoir and starring two critically acclaimed Washington actors, Michael Russotto as Morrie Schwartz and Cody Nickell as Albom. Tuesdays with Morrie runs through December 5th at the Edlavitch DC JCC. Tickets to the play are available at www.theaterj.org or by calling the ticket office at 202.777.3210.



Mitch Albom is an internationally renowned and bestselling author, journalist, screenwriter, playwright, radio and television broadcaster, and musician. His books have collectively sold more than 45 million copies worldwide; have been published in 49 territories and in 47 languages around the world; and have been made into Emmy Award-winning and critically acclaimed television movies.