Theater Alliance Announces 2024-25 Season

Theater Alliance is embarking on a truly transformational 2024-25 season, marked by significant changes that herald a new era for the company. With the arrival of our new Producing Artistic Director, Shanara Gabrielle, a temporary move to a new space, and the launch of our TA Monthly Membership program, this season represents a fearless recommitment to our mission of presenting socially conscious, thought-provoking theater that engages and inspires the diverse communities of Washington, D.C.

Gabrielle has led the charge to build on Theater Alliance's legacy of offering work that is relevant, impactful, and created with the people in mind. "Shanara's vision and leadership have energized our commitment to creating theater that not only entertains but also challenges and inspires our community. We are ready to continue our important work under her guidance” says Theater Alliance's Board Chair Cecilia Thomas.

In addition to Gabrielle's artistic vision in line with Theater Alliance's mission, the completion of new hires and the retention of core staff lays the groundwork for a more sustainable future, both artistically and administratively.

"Theater Alliance is more than a company; it's a community," said Gabrielle. "We are committed to not just surviving but thriving, and that means adapting and growing to better serve our audiences as well as bolster our staff and board. NEW SPACES, NEW BEGINNINGS Theater Alliance has secured a new, temporary location for our 2024-25 season. This new space will allow us to continue presenting our work and engaging with the community while we finalize plans for a permanent theater home. This move is more than just a change of scenery—it's an opportunity to reach new audiences and reaffirm our commitment to making theater accessible and meaningful across the city. Stay tuned as we will reveal our new home soon.

ANNOUNCING THE 2024-25 SEASON: NEW PLAYS, NEW PATHWAYS

The 2024-25 season will feature three regional premieres that reflect our dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices and addressing pressing social issues. Each production centers on strong, female protagonists of color, speaking directly to the communities we serve in the DMV area:

COVENANT

October - November 2024

by York Walker

Directed by Autumn Angelettie

A gothic historical thriller that explores the nuanced relationships of Black women to identity, belief, spirituality, and family. Theater Alliance is honored to present the first production of Covenant following its NYC premiere at Roundabout in 2023.

THE GARBOLOGISTS

Winter 2024-25

by Lindsay Joelle

Directed by Shanara Gabrielle

This off-beat buddy comedy highlights the lives of working-class people, addressing themes of labor, value, and authentic human connection. It is a timely exploration of stereotypes and social bonds.

AMERICAN FAST

Spring 2025

by Kareem Fahmy

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas

A compelling intergenerational story about a Muslim basketball player balancing her faith during Ramadan with her role as a team leader. This play delves into the personal and societal conflicts that arise from living in the spotlight.

INTRODUCING THEATER ALLIANCE MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP

Theater Alliance is also launching a new Monthly Membership program offering innovative ways to engage with our work. TA's Monthly Members will enjoy exclusive benefits, including access to artist events, member-only gatherings, and opportunities to provide feedback that shapes our future. Memberships are available at any giving level with contributions made monthly. This program is designed to deepen connections within our community and ensure that our supporters play an active role in the evolution of Theater Alliance. Find out more and join by visiting: https://theateralliance.democracyengine.com/membership.

