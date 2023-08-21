The New Republic Presents The Best Political Trivia In DC With THE CAPITAL CITY SHOWCASE

Test your useless knowledge about politics over adult beverages with a roomful of like-minded people. Participants can win drinks, food and even REAL CASH PRIZES!
The Best Political Trivia in D.C. is here!
The New Republic is joining forces with The Capital City Showcase, which hosts Washington, D.C.'s hottest comedy and trivia nights, for a very special event on Thursday, September 28, at 6:30p.m.
This event will be hosted by Christian Hunt, renowned as one of the most entertaining MCs in D.C. Christian has hosted events at The Anthem, MGM National Harbor, and the 9:30 Club.
Fun fact: Christian once hosted a trivia night with the National Symphony Orchestra!
This fantastic evening will take place at Blackfinn DC, located at 1620 I Street NW, Washington D.C. 20006, EVERY month!
The winning team receives $50 off their tab, second place $25 off their tab, with additional prizes announced the night of the event!
As if that's not enough, Blackfinn is offering $1 off Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts, and $2 off all Heineken products!
Bring your own campaign team or fly solo or in pairs (we'll match you up) for this one-of-a-kind event. This game is FREE to play but reservations are REQUIRED, so reserve a table now by clicking Click Here.
