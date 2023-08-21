The New Republic Presents The Best Political Trivia In DC With THE CAPITAL CITY SHOWCASE

The New Republic Presents The Best Political Trivia In DC With THE CAPITAL CITY SHOWCASE

The Best Political Trivia in D.C. is here!

 

The New Republic is joining forces with The Capital City Showcase, which hosts Washington, D.C.'s hottest comedy and trivia nights, for a very special event on Thursday, September 28, at 6:30p.m.

 

Test your useless knowledge about politics over adult beverages with a roomful of like-minded people. Participants can win drinks, food and even REAL CASH PRIZES!

 

This event will be hosted by Christian Hunt, renowned as one of the most entertaining MCs in D.C. Christian has hosted events at The Anthem, MGM National Harbor, and the 9:30 Club.

 

Fun fact: Christian once hosted a trivia night with the National Symphony Orchestra!

 

This fantastic evening will take place at Blackfinn DC, located at 1620 I Street NW, Washington D.C. 20006, EVERY month!

 

The winning team receives $50 off their tab, second place $25 off their tab, with additional prizes announced the night of the event!

 

As if that's not enough, Blackfinn is offering $1 off Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts, and $2 off all Heineken products!

Bring your own campaign team or fly solo or in pairs (we'll match you up) for this one-of-a-kind event. This game is FREE to play but reservations are REQUIRED, so reserve a table now by clicking Click Here.




Review: SWEAT at Keegan Theatre Photo
Review: SWEAT at Keegan Theatre

What did our critic think of SWEAT at Keegan Theatre? No matter what year an audience sees Lynn Nottage's (her second Pulitzer) Sweat, something will be going wrong someplace for some part of the American workforce.

ARTS By George! 2023 to Feature Concert from Renee Elise Goldsberry Photo
ARTS By George! 2023 to Feature Concert from Renee Elise Goldsberry

“An evening like no other,” ARTS by George! will make its annual return on September 30 beginning at 5 p.m. The philanthropic event, headlined by Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, raises vital support for student scholarships in visual arts, dance, music, theater, game design, film, arts management, as well as for the Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performance at Mason season at the Center for the Arts.

National Symphony Orchestra to Present Free Annual Labor Day Concert Photo
National Symphony Orchestra to Present Free Annual Labor Day Concert

The National Symphony Orchestra's free annual Labor Day concert will return to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in a performance led by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The program will feature the World Premiere of Karen LeFrak's “Bailamos” from Miami Concerto for Guitar and Symphony Orchestra with Sharon Isbin as soloist.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts

Seeing To Kill a Mockingbird, now at the Kennedy Center, isn’t the same experience as the novel you were quizzed on in high school or the classic 1962 film. Aaron Sorkin’s script and Bartlett Sher’s direction gain heightened context and nuance from the rise in racial violence in the last decade. The national tour with Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, which visited D.C. in June 2022, is again at the Kennedy Center though August 27.

Recommended For You