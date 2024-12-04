The National Chamber Ensemble Performs HOLIDAY CHEER Concert This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Chamber Ensemble (NEC) will return with their beloved ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert, Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. This event has become a holiday tradition enjoyed by all faiths and anyone who loves the finest classical and holiday favorites of the season.

NEC's Holiday Concert will enchant and inspire the whole family. Star soprano Sharon Christman and the winners of NEC’s Outstanding Young Artist Award string competition will captivate the audience with their performances. The concert concludes with a Carols-Sing-Along inviting everyone to join the spirit of music and song.

The festivities open with Leroy Anderson’s popular “Sleigh Ride.” In keeping with NCE’s Playing with The Pros Program, a group of outstanding young instrumentalists will join to perform Antonio Vivaldi’s scintillating Concerto for Strings in D minor RV.127. Additional great works by Strauss, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and others will help celebrate the holiday season. Holiday favorites, beautifully performed by the NEC’s outstanding musical artists will rekindle fond memories and warm the heart with songs that continue to resonate and remind us of why we celebrate this time of year.

"The upcoming National Chamber Ensemble Holiday Cheer Concert is more than just a performance; it's a cherished tradition that brings the community together in a celebration of joy, music, and shared memories. This special event creates a warm, festive atmosphere that embodies the spirit of the season and unites us all through the universal language of music." said Leo Sushansky, Artistic Director.

NEC artists performing this concert include Sharon Christman (soprano), Leonid Sushansky (violin), Dietrich Paredes (violin), Uri Wassertzug (viola), Vasily Popov (cello), Natasha Dukan (piano).

Comments