THE COLOR PURPLE, NO PLACE TO GO & More Lead Washington DC's September Top 10

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September are The Color Purple, No Place To Go, Shear Madness and more!

The Color Purple

Signature Theatre - August 16, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Felicia Curry (The Scottsboro Boys) stars in the triumphant musical adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of human fortitude, redemption and love directed by Timothy Douglas (Spunk).A teenage Celie is torn from her beloved sister and forced into an abusive marriage. Over the next forty years, while Celie encounters repression, despair and heartbreak, she also discovers hope in a group of friends who inspire her to find her voice, discover her beauty and change her life.Nominated for 11 Tony Awards and featuring a soaring score of jazz, gospel, blues and ragtime, The Color Purple brilliantly illuminates the lives of Southern Black women in breathtaking scope.

No Place to Go

Signature Theatre - August 16, 2022 through October 09, 2022

Bobby Smith stars in this musical ode to the unemployed with an enterprising twist.A dedicated corporate information refiner has learned that his company is moving to a cheaper, but very (very) remote, location and taking the jobs with it. Backed by a jazz band, this permanent part-timer must decide whether to go and uproot his familys life or embark on an unknown venture.Sardonic wit merges with clever jazz, blues and bluegrass music for an irreverent capitalist critique of the personal cost of doing business.Immensely appealing music, jokes and personal narrative [are] tightly knitted together into one consistent human package. The New York Times

Shear Madness

Kennedy Center - April 04, 2022 through June 30, 2025

Figure out whodunit at this wildly popular record-breaking comedy. Audiences all over the world have spotted the clues and questioned the suspects amid much hilarity. But dont be surprised if you think youve cracked the case... Shear Madness is different every night, so audiences keep coming back for more! The fun bubbles up at the Kennedy Center where shrieks of laughter rock the halls. The Huffington Post says Shear Madness is downright hilarious. It would be madness to miss it!

Dance Nation

Olney Theatre Center - September 28, 2022 through October 30, 2022

The pre-teen dance team from Liverpool, Ohio is primed for competition, but in Clare Barrons explosive script the stakes are much higher than just a first place trophy. Lives are at stake, future happiness lays in the balance, emerging sexuality strikes with the power of a thousand lightning bolts, and every interaction in the tight-knit group is suffused with threat, risk, and the urgency of adolescence. Adult actors of all ages portray the girls (and one boy) amidst their tween confusion and as their future adult-selves in a dream play with moments of true terror, complete with fangs, blood, and wild, stylized, dance.Featuring Shubhangi Kuchibhotla, Megan Graves, and Tracy Lynn Olivera.Content Advisory: strong language, sexual content.

An Evening with The Washington Ballet with Wolf Trap Orchestra

Wolf Trap - September 14, 2022 through September 14, 2022

The Washington Ballet celebrates one of the most beloved works by choreographic master George Balanchine alongside a trio of original works including choreographer Silas Farleys commissioned work Werner Sonata & The Washington Ballets own Andile Ndlovu, a lively celebration of the creative process and a showcase for the companys diverse range of talents.

The Outsider

Keegan Theatre - August 27, 2022 through September 24, 2022

Ned Newley doesnt even want to be governor. Hes terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for the worst candidate to ever run for office. THE OUTSIDER is a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

The Magic Duel Comedy Show

The Mayflower Hotel - August 06, 2022 through September 24, 2022

Two snarky sleight-of-hand masters compete for your vote in this laugh-filled conjuring competition where audience members select the challenges, judge each magician's efforts, and vote for their favorite! A unique experience that combines comedy, magic, and audience participation and has earned 5-star ratings on Yelp. Recommended for ages 15 and up, The Magic Duel Comedy Show has earned six consecutive TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence for its high audience ratings and an Editors Choice award from TripSavvy. A great evening out!

Einsteins Wife

ExPats Theatre - September 23, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Einsteins theory of relativity rocked the scientific world and his name has become a synonym for genius. Lesser known, though, is the story of Mileva Mari, the gifted mathematician from a small town in Austro-Hungary and the only female student in Einsteins class at the Swiss Polytechnic School in Zurich who later became his first wife. As recent personal correspondence suggests, this extraordinary female scientist contributed to Einsteins groundbreaking theory, yet remained virtually unknown until personal letters hidden for decades were released in recent years. In our gripping production, Einstein's Wife presents an intriguing story of the couples tumultuous relationship and Maris struggles as a female scientist. What started as a scientific team eventually was derailed by motherhood and a world not prepared for womens professional achievements. The playwright delves into their personal and professional relationships and tells the tale of a gifted woman living in the shadow of a brilliant man. It features Cecelia Auerswald as Mileva and Sasha Olinick as Albert and runs for 80 minutes with no intermission.

Once on This Island

Constellation Theatre Company - September 29, 2022 through November 06, 2022

As the show opens, a child is terrified by a tropical storm, and the community comes together to comfort her with a story. On an island where people are separated by color and class, the four Gods (Earth, Water, Love, and Death) place a bet. A young girl leaves her humble upbringing to pursue her true love, the Prince, only to be faced with an impossible choice. With Calypso-flavored music and fantastical storytelling, Once on This Island is a celebration of hope and kindness that will nourish your soul.

The Trip

Best Medicine Rep Theater Co. - September 09, 2022 through October 02, 2022

Girl Power! Best Medicine kicks off Season 6 with The Trip, written by Crystal V. Rhodes and directed by Yvonne Paretzky. Four lifelong friends embark on a pair of hilarious road trips twenty years apart. Can they rebuild the bridge that connected them without drowning in the water beneath? A fun, ensemble comedy starring Hana Clarice, Erica Irving, Devin Nikki Thomas, and Jacqueline Youm.

