THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE & More Lead Washington, DC's June 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for June 2024.

The Matchbox Magic Flute

Shakespeare Theatre Company - May 21, 2024 through June 16, 2024

In her acclaimed signature style, Mary Zimmerman conceives a brand new theatrical adaptation of Mozart’s beloved opera. Playful and imaginative, it’s big music in a small space. This “matchbox” presentation of The Matchbox Magic Flute features a cast of 10 and an orchestra of five—following the fantastic adventures of Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina. With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water, and underground corridors, Day and Night battle.

For tickets: click here.

Momia en el Clóset (Mummy in the Closet)

GALA Hispanic Theatre - May 09, 2024 through June 09, 2024

With tantalizing lyrics and the seductive allure of tango, waltz, and salsa, this wicked musical seamlessly blends history and fantasy. Follow the afterlife of Eva Perón when her preserved corpse ignites political scandals, clandestine affairs, and mysterious murders, exposing the intense love between Evita and the working class and her mesmerizing spiritual power as Argentina's most revered icon.

For tickets: click here.

Is He Dead

The Little Theatre of Alexandria - May 18, 2024 through June 08, 2024

Jean-Francois Millet, a young painter of genius, is in love with Marie Leroux but in debt to a villainous art dealer, Bastien Andre. Millet is foreclosed on by Andre who threatens debtor’s prison unless Marie marries him! The artist realizes the only way he can pay his debt and keep Marie to himself is to die, as only dead artists achieve fame and fortune. Millet fakes his death and prospers, all while passing himself off as his own sister, the widow Tillou. Now a rich widow, Millet must find a way to get out of a dress, return to life, and marry Marie! Mon Dieu!

For tickets: click here.

The Elephant in the Room

The Keegan Theatre - June 01, 2024 through June 23, 2024

Priyanka Shetty’s THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM is a witty, dark comedy about just your typical Indian metalhead and software-engineer-turned-actor who must navigate life as an immigrant arriving in Trump’s America. When Priyanka makes the bold move to defy her family by quitting her IT job and moving to the US to pursue an acting career, things don’t quite turn out how she imagined. Watch Priyanka’s real life story unfold as she transitions from her deeply embedded roots in India to find context and common ground in America. Gear up for a funny, tumultuous ride through immiscible cultures, unforgettable love, irreparable loss, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere.

For tickets: click here.

The Hatmaker's Wife

Theater J - June 05, 2024 through June 25, 2024

Magic and realism collide in this modern fable about learning to love. A young woman moves in with her boyfriend, and when she has trouble getting comfortable, her strange new home seems determined to help out, literally. The walls start to talk, words magically appear, and a golem with a taste for Cheetos gets into the action.

For tickets: click here.

Rose: You Are Who You Eat

Woolly Mammoth Theatre - June 05, 2024 through June 23, 2024

Once upon a vine, John Jarboe’s aunt revealed that John not only had a twin sister in the womb, but that John consumed her: “You ate her. That’s why you are the way you are.” This was a lot for John to swallow! In this musical shrine to the consumed twin, named Rose, John welcomes you into a feast of gender through song, storytelling, and a full plate of wordplay.

For tickets: click here.

The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence

Arena Stage - June 06, 2024 through July 14, 2024

Using its hallmark style of percussive dance-theater, Step Afrika!’s The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence tells the story of one of the largest movements of people in United States history, when millions of African American migrants moved from the rural South to the industrial North in the 1900s to escape Jim Crow, racial oppression, and lynchings. Inspired by Jacob Lawrence’s iconic 60-panel “The Migration Series” (1940-41), this signature work from the award-winning dance company uses the images, color palette, and motifs in the painting series to tell this astonishing story through pulsating rhythms and visually stunning movement.

For tickets: click here.

Bye Bye Birdie

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - June 07, 2024 through June 15, 2024

The classic, lighthearted satire of the music industry! When it’s announced that Elvis-style heartthrob Conrad Birdie is being drafted into the army, teenage girls across America are dismayed—but their dismay turns to delight when they learn one lucky young lady will grant Birdie a kiss on live TV before he goes bye-bye.

For tickets: click here.

