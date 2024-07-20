Review: LA BOHÈME at Wolf Trap

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DMV audiences were treated to an outstanding production of Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera La Bohème on Friday night as part of Wolf Trap Opera. This one-night-only performance at the Filene Center was a co-production of Houston Grand Opera Association, Canadian Opera Company, and San Francisco Opera and was backed by the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Grant Gershon.

Directed by John Caird and, for this revival, Katherine M. Carter, the production featured a talented cast of emerging opera stars, Studio Artists (many of whom were in featured roles), additional chorus members and the Children’s Chorus of Washington. This large cast filled the stage with excitement, love, and ultimately profound grief.

Eric Taylor as Rodolfo, a struggling poet and the tenor lead, is a big talent. His confident sound easily filled the auditorium, swelling with emotion that matched his tender gestures towards his beloved, the soprano Mimi, played by Amanda Batista.

As the beautiful Musetta, Midori Marsh excelled in her comedic aria Quando m’en vo’ that ends the second act. The boisterous Christmas Eve scene at the Cafe Momus is played for laughs, which landed well on Friday night. Even more impressive was the distinctiveness of each soloist’s voice and rhythmic intensity, which enabled the audience to track the overlapping conversations like one watches a tennis match.

The two love stories at the center of Bohème were as poignant as ever, reminding us that life can be cut short by illness or loss and money alone rarely brings happiness. This production also showcased the importance of friendship in making life bearable. While Rodolfo and Marcello’s friends have limited stage time, the camaraderie they share is uplifting.

The NSO sparkled as well, bringing a freshness to the much-loved score and highlighting its dynamic range. The tragedy of the final act felt cruel after the buoyant joys of the first half. But I felt lucky to have experienced both and on such a stunning summer night outdoors. Years ago similar outdoor performances were some of my first opera experiences, and the informality of the venue made opera less intimidating, opening my heart and ear. Last night’s crowd included some seasoned opera-goers but, at least judging by age alone, some newer audiences, and all were lucky to experience Puccini’s masterwork as illuminated by such skilled minds, hands and voices. It’s a pity this performance will not be repeated.

Wolf Trap Opera Company concludes its season with a production of Kevin Puts’ Silent Night, running August 9-17.

Run Time: Two hours and forty minutes, with one intermission

Photo Credit: Le Bu, Laureano Quant, Eric Taylor, Blake Denson, photo by Scott Suchman/Wolf Trap.

