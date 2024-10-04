THE ART OF CARE Comes to Mosaic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mosaic Theater Company will present the world premiere of The Art of Care, a world premiere theatrical event exploring how we care for, and are cared for by, others. Conceived and directed by Derek Goldman, performances run October 31 to November 24, 2024, at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

“Mosaic invites audiences to celebrate the joy and resilience of caring for one another with this powerful world premiere play,” said Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Director of Mosaic Theater. “As part of our 10th anniversary season, I’m thrilled to welcome back Derek Goldman, who directed Mosaic’s inaugural production, Unexplored Interior, in 2015, and is director and co-author of the internationally celebrated play and film Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski. Derek and an all-star D.C. cast have created a universally resonant production, featuring very personal stories that highlight the humor found in dark corners, the beauty of a loved one's passing, births and boundary crossings, and the frustrations and resilience in the face of unexpected health crises. During this election season filled with collective concern, Mosaic has intentionally programmed an uplifting theatrical gift to the DMV that asks us to bear witness to the common humanity of one another.”

“The Art of Care reconnects us to the deep ancient connections between art and medicine, by weaving a tapestry of the ensemble’s own deeply moving and intimate personal stories about care with live music and physically expressive movement,” explained Goldman. “As a society, we struggle to talk about mortality and caregiving. The play celebrates the capacity of art and storytelling to be forces of care and healing, reminding us why it remains so necessary to come together in a communal setting to bear witness to each other’s humanity. The project asks all of us: ‘Can we begin to imagine a world where we put care for one another at the center?’”

About The Art of Care

An uplifting exploration of how we care for, and are cared for by, others. An all-star D.C. cast courageously invites you into their own worlds. Their riveting stories combine with the voices of caregivers, medical professionals, and everyday people to create a deeply personal and universally resonant theatrical event.

Featuring a powerhouse DC cast including Jabari Exum; Billie Krishawn*; Raghad Makhlouf; William T. Newman, Jr.*; Tuyết Thị Phạm*; Susan Rome*; and Tom Story*. The play showcases original music composed and played live by Exum, the Lead Djembe player (African Drummer) for Marvel's Black Panther 1 & 2.

