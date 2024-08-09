THE 22+ WEDDINGS OF HUGO Comes to GALA Hispanic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GALA Hispanic Theatre will present the world premiere of The 22+ Weddings of Hugo (Las 22+ bodas de Hugo) in Spanish by Venezuelan playwright and GALA’s Artistic Director Gustavo Ott from September 5 to 29, 2024. Directed by José Zayas, this raucous tale of “a beautiful crime” delves into contemporary themes from empathy, immigration, and love in times of hatred, to the universal need to find refuge.

Based on a true story, the play delves into the life of Hugo, an unassuming postal clerk whose seemingly ordinary existence takes an extraordinary turn as he repeatedly finds himself walking down the aisle. Through humor the play captures the essence of Hugo's journey, portraying how love and commitment shape his life in unexpected ways.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm at GALA Theatre, located at 3333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20010. All performances will be in Spanish with English surtitles.

The Noche de GALA and Press Night is Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 8 pm. The 22+ Weddings of Hugo (Las 22+ bodas de Hugo) is appropriate for ages 13 and up and runs approximately two hours, including one 10-minute intermission. The production is made possible with support from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Featured in the cast are company members Carlos Castillo (Hugo) and Víctor Salinas (Elmar) who appeared in Baño de Luna; and Yaiza Figueroa (Irene) who appeared in The Palacios Sisters last season. Giselle González (Waffa) is making her GALA debut.

Scenic Design is by Grisele Gonzales, with Lighting Design by Hailey LaRoe, who both designed for Momia en el clóset: Evita’s Return. Costume Design is by Rukiya Henry-Fields and Sound Design is by Konstantine Lortkipanidze. Ilyana Rose-Dávila, who is designing Properties and Puppets for Frida libre, is Properties Designer and Andre Hopfer is Hair and Makeup Designer. Cat Moreschi is Stage Manager and Jon Townson is Technical Director. Camilo Montoya is Company Manager.

ABOUT PLAYWIRGHT AND DIRECTOR

Gustavo Ott (Playwright) is a Venezuelan playwright, fiction writer, translator, and journalist with over 15 years of experience in the United States. He is GALA’s Producing Artistic Director and, for 20 years, he was Executive Artistic Director of Teatro San Martín and Fiesta: International Theatre Festival in Caracas, Venezuela. He has directed more than 40 plays, has written over 50 plays, and has been translated into 15 languages. He has translated into Spanish plays by William Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Orson Welles, David Mamet, Daniel McIvor, Frank Loesser/Jo Swerling/Abe Burrows, Lisa Loomer, Rosemary Frisino Toohey, and Karen Zacarías. Ott participated in the International Writing Program of the University of Iowa (1993), the New Work Now Program at The Public Theater in New York (2002 and 2003); the Residence Internationale Aux Recoilets (2006, Paris); the Cité Internationale des Artes de Paris Residency (2010); and the Playwriting Program La Mousson D’Ete and La Mousson a Paris in the Comedie Française.

José Zayas (Director) is an award-winning director who has helmed over 100 productions in New York, regionally, and internationally. His notable credits include La valentía, El perro del hortelano, and Chronicle of a Death Foretold (GALA), Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes) (En Garde Arts), The Queen of Basel (Studio Theatre, DC), Exquisita agonía (Repertorio Español), and The Magnetic Fields: 50 Song Memoir (BAM, MASS MoCA, US & European Tours). He has premiered works by acclaimed playwrights such as Stephin Merritt, Hilary Bettis, and Nilo Cruz. José has received numerous accolades, including ACE, HOLA, and Ovation Awards for Best Production and Direction. He has been affiliated with the Drama League, Lincoln Center Theater's Directors Lab, SoHo Rep's Writer/Director Lab, and the NEA/TCG Career Development Program for Directors. He is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre and served as the Resident Director at Repertorio Español from 2008-2018. Born in Puerto Rico, José holds a B.A. from Harvard University and an M.F.A. in Directing from Carnegie Mellon University.

TICKET & GENERAL INFORMATION

Regular tickets are $48 Thursdays and Sundays, and $50 Fridays and Saturdays. Senior (65+), Military are $35, and Group (10+) tickets are $35; and Student Under 25 tickets are $25. Noche de GALA tickets are $55 each. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.galatheatre.org or call (202) 234-7174. Tickets are also available on TodayTix.

GALA has 4 wheelchair accessible spaces and an elevator to transport people from the entrance to the lobby, and to the house. Parking is available at a $4 flat rate in the Giant garage on Park Road, NW (must validate parking ticket at theatre lobby for discount). Additional parking is available at the Target garage also on Park Road NW, between 14th and 16th Street NW. GALA is located one block north of the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines).





