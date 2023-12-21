Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: NOVA Y. PAYTON SINGS BURT BACHARACH to Begin at Signature Theatre in January

Running from January 16 to February 4, 2024.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Performances of That’s What Friends Are For: Nova Y. Payton Sings Burt Bacharach begin in less than one month at Signature Theatre, running from January 16 to February 4, 2024. The cabaret stars Nova Y. Payton (Signature’s Into the Woods, The Color Purple) in an evening dedicated to the music of Burt Bacharach. Tickets for That’s What Friends Are Forare priced at $45 and currently on sale. For more information, visit SigTheatre.org

“Years ago, Nova Y. Payton, the singer of all singers, came up to me and said, ‘Mark, we have to do a Burt Bacharach cabaret, he's one of my favorites artists of all time.’” says Director of Signature Cabarets Mark G. Meadows. “Singers like Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand and Luther Vandross are just a few who put their mark on his songs. I cannot wait to hear Nova put her sound on one of the most prolific and dynamic songwriters of all time, Burt Bacharach. Nova's voice, her incredible band, and the music of Burt? How can you not be excited?”

The incomparable Nova Y. Payton sings the repertoire of acclaimed tunesmith Burt Bacharach, whose six-decade career produced the hit musical Promises, Promises as well as chart-topping pop songs including “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “What the World Needs Now is Love.” 

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

ABOUT SIGNATURE
Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature’s “signature,” and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works—including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 140 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region’s professional theater and has been honored with 482 nominations. 


THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: NOVA Y. PAYTON SINGS BURT BACHARACH to Begin at Signature Theatre in January
