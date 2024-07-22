Special Offer: A NUMBER at Edge of the Universe Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edge of the Universe Theater presents this riveting work, hailed as “stunning” by The New York Times, played by real-life father and son David Bryan Jackson* and Max Jackson*.

Caryl Churchill’s A Number is set in a day-after-tomorrow future, where a father plagued by guilt and remorse has secretly cloned his son, hoping to avoid his parenting mistakes. But as each son learns what he really is, horrifying revelations emerge in an emotionally fraught, thought-provoking work that wrestles with identity, nature versus nurture, and the perils of science.

Special $25 ticket offer ends Friday, July 26!

Use promo code BWW25

Director: Stephen Jarrett

Set Design: Simone Schneeberg

Costume Design: Lauren K. Lambie**

Lighting Design: Hailey LaRoe

Sound Design: David Bryan Jackson

Music: Steve Antosca

A Number is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

In association with Avant Bard Theatre

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association

**Member, United Scenic Artists

Local USA 829, IATSE

Comments