Special Offer: A NUMBER at Edge of the Universe Theater

Real-Life Father & Son Star in A NUMBER By Caryl Churchill
Edge of the Universe Theater presents this riveting work, hailed as “stunning” by The New York Times, played by real-life father and son David Bryan Jackson* and Max Jackson*.
Caryl Churchill’s A Number is set in a day-after-tomorrow future, where a father plagued by guilt and remorse has secretly cloned his son, hoping to avoid his parenting mistakes. But as each son learns what he really is, horrifying revelations emerge in an emotionally fraught, thought-provoking work that wrestles with identity, nature versus nurture, and the perils of science.
Special $25 ticket offer ends Friday, July 26!
Use promo code BWW25
Director: Stephen Jarrett
Set Design: Simone Schneeberg
Costume Design: Lauren K. Lambie**
Lighting Design: Hailey LaRoe
Sound Design: David Bryan Jackson
Music: Steve Antosca
A Number is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
In association with Avant Bard Theatre
*Member, Actors’ Equity Association
**Member, United Scenic Artists
Local USA 829, IATSE
