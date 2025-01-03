Signature Theater Announces Cast & Creative Team of JOB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the regional premiere of JOB, written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, HAIR).

The production stars Eric Hissom (Arena Stage's Death on the Nile, Round House Theatre's The Tempest) as Loyd and Jordan Slattery (Signature's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, Studio Theatre's John Proctor is the Villain) as Jane. Performances run January 28 – March 16, 2025 in Signature's ARK Theatre. Tickets start at $40 and are available at SigTheatre.org.

“JOB is a tense psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat as it hurdles towards a startling conclusion,” said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “At its heart, JOB is a play about fraught relationships: our relationship to the internet, to social media, and to generations different than our own. I am excited for audiences to experience this harrowing piece in Signature's intimate ARK space and thrilled to be directing the regional premiere of Max Wolf Friedlich's exhilarating new play in DC.”

A young woman whose screaming breakdown at work has gone viral must receive an evaluation from a crisis therapist before she can return to her job at a well-known tech firm. During the appointment, however, secrets emerge, and filters strip away as doctor and patient edge toward an epic showdown. An Off-Broadway sensation and New York Times Critic's Pick, this intense play skewers the insidiousness of the internet, the meaning of work and the menace behind the social media smile.

"This production of JOB at Signature is not only the play's regional debut, but also my debut as a writer at a non-profit theatre,” said playwright Max Wolf Friedlich. “For the 13 years I've spent as a professional writer, I have been without an institutional home; I have been self-producing and doing everything with my friends. To be showing my work at such a storied institution is a tremendous honor. ‘Grateful' does not do justice to the way I feel about this production. I am thrilled that Matt and the Signature team are so aligned in my vision of using this play to entice a new generation of audiences to come to the theatre, to know that it is a space for and about them. Opening a play in D.C. in February of 2024 feels somewhat surreal. I hope this play can promote catharsis, outrage, debate, and understanding at such a unique inflection point in our shared history. This is a play about the possibility of connecting across seemingly insurmountable barriers, the dual terror and hope that comes from being truly seen. I hope to have all varieties of people and beliefs in our audience. "

The creative team for JOB includes Scenic Design by Luciana Stecconi (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar, Studio Theatre's John Proctor is the Villain), Costume Design by Alexa Cassandra Duimstra (GALA Hispanic Theatre's La Valentina, NextStop Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream), Lighting Design by Colin K. Bills (Signature's Grand Hotel, Passion), and Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature's The Upstairs Department, Daphne's Dive). Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Lauren Pekel is the Stage Manager and Miranda Korieth is the Production Assistant. Rachel Brigette Sexton (Capital Fringe's This is My Sister) is understudying Jane.

