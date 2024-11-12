STEP AFRIKA!’S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW to be Presented at Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arena Stage will present the return of D.C.’s favorite holiday tradition, Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show. Following two sold-out runs in 2022 and 2023, the world-renowned step troupe will return to Arena’s iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage this winter for another limited run. The festive “step-stravaganza” will run December 13 – 22, 2024.

Easily the most memorable holiday party every year, Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show blends the rich African American tradition of stepping with the magic of the season. Relish in laughter, songs, and dance when DJ Nutcracker, his Arctic friends, and award-winning performers amplify the festive atmosphere in this vibrant, fun-filled show. Promising an unforgettable adventure for the entire family, audiences won’t want to miss this holiday spectacular when it returns to the Fichandler Stage next month.



“There genuinely isn’t a better or more entertaining way to get into the holiday spirit,” said Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. “We continue to be grateful for Step Afrika! and its partnership with Arena, and we look forward to breaking it down on the Fichandler Stage when this fabulous company returns to us for the holidays to once again fill our theater with stepping, laughter, and holiday cheer.”



New this year will be Step Afrika!’s festive tribute to Go-Go, the official music of Washington, D.C. Choreographed by Jakari Sherman, “Here We Go-Go” hasn’t been performed live since 2014, and Step Afrika! is extremely excited to bring this historic merger of stepping with the exciting rhythms of Go-Go to Arena Stage!



“This year alone, Step Afrika! has performed in over 60 cities and countries across the globe, and the Company is excited to be home in Washington, D.C. for the holidays,” says Step Afrika! Founder and Executive Producer C. Brian Williams. “In honor of our 30th Anniversary, Step Afrika! will bring over 17 multi-talented dancers and musicians to Arena Stage in one of our biggest holiday shows ever!”



Founded in 1994 by Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.



