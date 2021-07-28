Riverside Center Presents The Regional Premiere Of GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL!

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts will welcome back live theatre accompanied with meal service with the Regional Premiere of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical live onstage from July 21 through September 5! Based on the 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical tells the story of two aging neighbors have been feuding for most of their lives. Their new across-the-street neighbor, beautiful, eccentric, and charming, invigorates their feud, and they face off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is thrilled to announce the top-notch cast: John Hollinger (John Gustafson), Jim Lawson (Max Goldman), Sheri Hayden (Ariel Truax), Ian Charles (Jacob Goldman), Alona Orofino (Melanie Norton), Kanysha Williams (Sandra Snyder), Robert John Biedermann ("Grandpa" Gustafson), William A. Anderson (Chuck Barrels), Stephanie Wood (Punky Olander). Rounding out the cast is the ensemble which includes Alan Hoffman, Colby LeRoy, Elizabeth C. Butler, Ian Lane, Andrea Kahane, Sally Roehl, Sarah Mae Andersen, and Barbara Lawson.

The creative team is led by: director and choreographer Penny Ayn Maas and music director Carson Eubank with scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting design by Michael Jarett, costume design by Kyna Chilcot, and sound design by Billy Timms. Grumpy Old Men's creative team is completed by props master Bridgid K. Burge and production stage manager Emily DeRoma.

With music by Neil Berg, Lyrics by Nick Meglin, and a book by Dan Remmes, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs, and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $60-$79.98. Discounted senior and group rates are available, show-only rush tickets are available the day of the performance. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Wednesday Matinee performances start at 1:30 pm, with dinner service beginning at 11:30 am. Sunday Matinee performances start at 3:00 pm, with dinner service beginning at 1:00 pm.