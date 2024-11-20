Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at NextStop Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephen King is most known for his horror novels, such as Salem’s Lot and Cujo, but people also know him for his novella, The Shawshank Redemption, which focuses on the horrors of the prison system. King’s novella went out to be a 1994 famous movie, directed by Frank Darabont starring Morgan Freeman as Red and Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne. Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill adapted Stephen King’s novella for the stage. NextStop Theatre’s production of The Shawshank Redemption, co-directed by Evan Hoffman and Donna Reinhold, honors the movie adaptation by making the relationship between Andy Dufresne and Curtis McNeil.

For those who may not be familiar with The Shawshank Redemption, it starts off in the late 1940s. Andy Dufresne (Evan Crump) is sent to Shawshank Penitentiary to serve two life sentences for the murder of his wife and her lover. Andy meets Red (Curtis McNeil), a Black man who helps the inmates get anything that they want (within reason) from the outside. Like Andy, Red is also serving time for murder. Over time, Andy and Red become friends and try to hold each other up throughout the hardships they and their fellow prisoners face in Shawshank Penitentiary as days turn into decades.

What makes NextStop Theatre’s The Shawshank Redemption stand out is the dedication that the cast has to bringing these characters to life on stage without miming the performances from the movie. Curtis McNeil’s performance as Red is outstanding. He embodies Red with a calm and determined energy, which shines whenever he takes the spotlight as the story’s narrator. Crump’s Andy starts off as reserved, but blossoms into the role as Andy ages into his role as the “head of Shawshank’s department of education.” Oscar Salvador, Jr. is vibrant as the young Tommy who wants to finish his education and be a present father in his daughter’s life. Salvador gradually turns from vibrant to dismal as tragedy finds Tommy. Jim Seeley’s performance as Shawshank’s librarian Brooksie is especially powerful during an emotional scene in which he struggles with what he will face on the outside after his release.

Besides these standout performances, NextStop’s The Shawshank Redemption features a dynamic set designed by Jack Golden. The set reflects the bleak atmosphere of a penitentiary with its gray, dismal concrete and fluorescent lighting. The set’s design also creates a feeling of claustrophobia, forcing the prisoners to interact and live within the confines of the concrete walls.

The Shawshank Redemption portrays the harrowing experiences of prisoners, depicting the trauma of sexual assault, abusive guards, and a system designed for their perpetual confinement. It also briefly shows how former inmates deal with anxiety and uncertainty after being released from prison. However, the play only briefly touches on these issues and doesn’t directly address them as in-depth as it should. Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill do not utilize the potential within King’s novella and they do not expand on it to truly make it an adaptation of the novella. Unfortunately, the play’s script fills the first act with almost like vignettes from the movie, which comes at a cost to the storytelling.

If you are a fan of The Shawshank Redemption movie, then NextStop Theatre’s production of The Shawshank Redemption is a must-see.

Running Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes (including intermission)

Photo Captions & Credit: (Top photo) Evan Crump as Andy in ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’ Photo by DJ Corey Photography. (Second photo) Curtis McNeil as Red and Evan Crump as Andy in NextStop Theatre's production of The Shawshank Redemption. Photo by DJ Corey Photography.



The Shawshank Redemption runs from November 16, 2024 until December 8, 2024 at NEXTSTOP Theatre in Herndon, Virginia.

Comments