Review: THE IMMIGRANT AT SYNETIC THEATRE

And now for something completely different…

And it always is with Synetic. For those unfamiliar with the company, their craft is based on expression through physical movement and scenic snapshots. Sound is used as aural choreography, but words are rarely heard. With this innovative approach, they have tackled some of the classics of stage in new, inventive ways. Thus, their latest work, “The Immigrant” loosely based on Charlie Chaplin’s 1917 short film, follows in the same tradition, reaching back to the silent movies in the fledgling American movie industry.

Synetic not only interprets, but recreates all of its original works, dissecting scenes and reimagining them. This one is close to their heart for a number of reasons. First, the subject is akin to their own art—Chaplin, a master of silent film, whose visual expressions and precise movement was his trademark. In addition, the subject matter of a traveler coming across the ocean with only a suitcase in hand and a few dollars in his pocket, hoping to make good on the American dream is reflective of our present times and in fact, Synetic’s overarching history, both past and present.

The word that comes to mind for this show is mesmerizing. The Immigrant is treated as a retrospective, with the Little Fellow, (the elder Chaplin, played in fine measured tones by Paata Tsikurishvili) examining his celluloid and reminiscing. The baton is then passed to the immigrant (Vato Tsikurishvili, in an enthralling performance) and the journey begins.

Vato Tsukurishvilli’s immigrant takes us loosely through Chaplin’s adventures, but explodes each scene—from the ship leaving port to the classic seasick scene, the betting scene to procure the money for his love interest to make it in America, the arrival celebration scene, and subsequent classic restaurant and fight scene, finishing with his stumbling into the world of film.

And his Chaplin is a tour de force, his expressions continually invite you to focus on him. And keeping up with the gymnastic dancing was impressive. Throughout the show are homages to Chaplin’s unique style and evident quirkiness—the twist of the mouth, the bouncing moustache, the fearful pained expression. Spot on. Some extended scenes feel longer than they should, but for an aficionado of this art form it is a guilty pleasure.

The Immigrant even goes vertical--one scene in which the Immigrant climbs up to the top level of the ship in a storm is reminiscent of Chaplin’s famous clock scene in “City Lights.” Scenes from Chaplin’s “The Little Dictator” are also added for full historical perspective, though a bit incongruous. Maryam Najafzada as the winsome love interest provided doe-eyed devotion and sublime dance skills.

And at the risk of having my reviewer’s card taken away for excessive gushing, the ensemble, exhibiting such athleticism, facial intonation and coordination, was astounding. They deserve to be fully listed: Lev Belolipetski, Philip Fletcher, Joshua Cole Lucas, Stella Bunch, Natan Mael-Gray, Nutsa Tediashvili and Chris Galindo.

The directorial and Production Team produced a winning work. Director and lead Vato Tsikurishvili (no small task) along with Irina Tsikurishvilias as Choreographer have crafted a breathtakingly fast and fun show. Sound Designer and Composer Koki Lortkipanidze balanced many music genres and get ready, it comes at you with a blast. A nod to Costume Designer Erik Teague for the great period costumes and color blend.

One fascinating aspect is the audience finding themselves straining to glean more information from the performers, soaking in all the facial expressions offered onstage and wanting more. It’s a visual drug that needs to be fed. Give it a try, it’s a natural high.

Running time: About 80 minutes, no intermission.

“The Immigrant” runs through March 14-23 at Thomas Jefferson Theatre, 125 S Old Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22204 and then from April 11-27 at Theatre J, 1529 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036. Synetic Theatre Box Office: 703 824 8060 x117

Tickets available online. https://synetictheater.org/events/

Photo Credit: Katerina Kato

L to R - Lev Belolipetski, Philip Fletcher, Joshua Cole Lucas, Vato Tsikurishvili, Stella Bunch, Maryam Najafzada, Natan Mael-Gray, Nutsa Tediashvili

