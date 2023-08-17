Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre

Andy Warhol once questioned, “I wonder if it’s possible to have a love affair that lasts forever.” The Bridges of Madison County answers this with its sweeping Jason Robert Brown score, following the extramarital affair between Francesca (Erin Davie), an Italian war bride, and Robert (Mark Evans), a lost National Geographic photographer. Based on the Robert James Waller novel, Bridges is set in 1960s rural Iowa as Francesa sees her husband, Bud (Cullen R. Titmas), and her two children off to go to the state fair for a few days. That’s when Robert Kincade rides up her driveway, lost and looking for directions. What follows is a four-day whirlwind that changes Francesa’s life forever.

Bridges asks its audience to sit in the discomfort of the complex, innate desire of humans while empathizing with their wrongdoings. A story like this is no small undertaking, but director Ethan Heard hits the nail on the head. With a brilliant traverse stage design by Lee Savage, Heard’s directing shines through his navigation of the space, transforming it from scene to scene. A particular moment at the top of Act 2 comes to mind as a standout choice, showcasing what it means when love is the only thing that matters in your world while the Earth is still spinning for everyone else, waiting to encroach on your fantasy. Between this and the poignant use of the ladder, you can tell Heard understood this show in this space in every sense.

The other production team members - Laura Bergquist (Music Director) and Kelly Crandall D’Amboise (Choreographer) - also deserve a nod for their gorgeous work with Brown’s score. They bring to life through the voices and movement of the actors. Jesse Belsky’s lighting design made me audibly gasp at moments, paired with Eric Norris’ sound design that was subtle, yet very important to the atmosphere of the show (and as it showed that time passed - yes, telephone ring!). Chelsea Pace’s work as Resident Intimacy Consultant & Choreographer is on full-display, showcasing how important it is to get these moments right not only for the audience, but for the actors. It’s always wonderful to see an intimacy consultant credited on shows that carry such weight within amorous moments.

Marina Pires (State Fair Singer) and the cast of The Bridges of Madison County at Signature Theatre. Photo by Daniel Rader.

With only a cast of eight, every actor gets their moment to shine. Nolan Montgomery (Michael/Paolo) and Julia Wheeler Lennon (Carolyn) bring the most realistic sibling duo to life, sending the audience into hysterics with every tattle told. Christopher Bloch (Charlie) and Rayanne Gonzales (Marge) have a beautiful dynamic showcasing what true love looks like after years of marriage with perfect comedic timing. Block also gives a rousing performance with his harmonica towards the end of the show. Gonzales performs the gorgeous, sensual “Get Closer” toward the end of act one, drawing the audience in with every word.

Marina Pires (Marian/Chiara/etc.) flowed between so many different characters within this show, but made each one stand out every time she came back onstage. Her wistfully nostalgic song as Marian titled “Another Life” stood out amongst the rest, giving just a taste of Robert’s ex-wife, what her side of the story must have been, and how it feels to reminisce on a past love. Cullen R. Titmas (Bud) portrays the stoic, Southern veteran with ease, pulling in the audience to empathize with a man who truly loves his wife and wants to do good for her and their family in the ways he knows how to. As someone from the south, he truly encapsulated every well-meaning, Southern man I’d met in my childhood which is one of the truest compliments I can give.

Erin Davie (Francesa) and Mark Evans (Robert Kincaid) are novelties in these roles. Getting an audience to empathize with adultery is no easy feat, and yet, Davie and Evans’ performances are tender, intimate, and erotically intelligent - you simply cannot look away. Davie is compelling and complex as the Italian war bride stuck in her monotonous Iowa life who has abandoned her autonomy. At every moment, Francesca feels real. Her wants, desires, and struggles come to life through Davie. “Almost Real” is as heartbreaking as it is captivating, not being able to look away as Davie brings the audience through Francesca’s backstory. Evans captures Robert’s rugged charm and soulful introspection effortlessly. From the moment he stepped onto the stage, his magnetic presence forced you to understand what Francesa must be feeling. “It All Fades Away” is a show-stopping ballad that Evans performs masterfully, taking the audience on the emotional journey right there with him. The two's chemistry is undeniable, making this "right person, wrong time" tale even more devastating.



At its core, The Bridges of Madison County is a show about the universal yearning for connection and the bittersweet ache of love found and lost. This company brings these feelings to life with elegance and authenticity, immortalizing this love affair for the ages. Signature Theatre never fails to impress, and this show is no exception - you don't want to miss this one!

The Bridges of Madison County is playing now through September 17th. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

This show is recommended for ages 17 and up, it has sexual content, cigarette smoking (herbal) and will use theatrical haze.