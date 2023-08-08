Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Kennedy Center

When you step into Moulin Rouge! The Musical, reality melts away. You are transported somewhere lush, sensual, and dazzling; the allure of seductive and passionate Parisian romance whispers to you through every catch of light. It’s impossible to not feel a part of the story from the second you walk into the theater. A tale of truth, beauty, freedom, and love - this world of the iconic Parisian cabaret flirts its way into the Kennedy Center’s Opera House, begging you to stick around and give yourself over to the temptation.

With a resounding homage to its cinematic predecessor, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows Christian (John Cardoza), a struggling young artist, and Satine (Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer), the sparkling diamond of the Moulin Rouge, through their forbidden love affair as Satine is set to seduce the Duke of Monroth (Andrew Brewer) to save the Moulin Rouge from closing.

Justin Levine’s arrangements breathe life into all your favorite pop songs, old and new, while highlighting the brilliant book by John Logan that gives this jukebox musical weight. Sonya Tayeh’s choreography is relentlessly captivating, making you out of breath just watching this ensemble throw themselves into every move. All three elements come together seamlessly under the direction of Alex Timbers, creating subtle intention with every moment.

While this adaptation of the film is flawless, the jaw-dropping tech for this show will leave you breathless for days to follow. The set designed by Derek Lane alongside Justin Townsend’s lighting is exceptional to see in action, highlighting every detail in the stunning costume design by Catherine Zuber. Bringing this iconic film to life is no easy feat and yet, these three captured the finest elements of this period, pushing the audience to lose themselves in the moment.

The cast of the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

I truly cannot go further without applauding the phenomenal ensemble of this production. This ensemble truly rounds out this musical and makes this world feel real. The sheer amount that they do is incredible to watch from scene to scene, flying through each number with utter confidence that’s baffling. It’s never often that praise is let down on an ensemble in a review, but I cannot overstate how insanely talented they are.

The supporting and lead talent, however, does not disappoint for a second. Libby Lloyd (Nini), Harper Miles (La Chocolat), Nicci Claspell (Arabia), and Andrés Quintero (Baby Doll) are a strong, cohesive unit that begins this show with such strong vocals that you cannot help but be seated. Lloyd, who has several other features throughout this show, consistently showed up and brought down the house with her vocal and dance skill.

Austin Durant’s Harold Zidler is the perfect host for the Moulin Rouge, bringing fun, energetic love to the stage while delving into the depth of what Zidler is willing to do in order to stay off the streets. He’s always a blast while on stage. Andrew Brewer’s Duke of Monroth is the perfect antagonist to this tale, a wicked, seductive bureaucrat. His presence on stage lingers after every scene, a reminder of who’s truly in charge.

Gabe Martínez (Santiago) and Denzel Tsopnang (understudy for Toulouse-Lautrec) create the perfect Bohemian duo, fighting for the truth in poverty and art. Martínez’s phenomenal Act 2 opener “Backstage Romance”, along with Lloyd’s Nini, is truly a show stopping number. It remains my favorite moment of the entire show. Tsopnang gives room for this show to have its serious moments, as Toulouse brings in the reality of what 1900s Paris really was like for bohemia. The depth Tsopnang brings is principal to this world.

And of course, last but not least, the lovers themselves. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer emphasizes Satine’s protective and jilted nature, determined to ensure the safety of her friends' lives, no matter the sacrifice. She stuns the audience with her vocals, really proving why she’s been cast as the sparkling diamond with her gorgeous performance. John Cardoza's performance as a lovesick Christian is phenomenally authentic. There was not a second I doubted his infatuation for Satine. Weaving in and out of the narration of our story, Cardoza makes it a seamless transition from moment to moment. “El Tango de Roxanne” remains one of the staples of this musical, and Cardoza does not disappoint. In all honesty, it was my favorite rendition I’ve seen so far. These two portrayals come together ideally, creating a beautiful love affair for the ages.

Unquestionably, the touring production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is one you do not want to miss. Escape the monotony of daily life with this exceptional production that captures the essence of Parisian bohemia. Just for a night, let yourself be whisked away in the name of love.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs until September 24th. It is recommended for ages 12 and up. Please note that this production uses fog, haze, and strobing light effects.