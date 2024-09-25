Review: Sara Bareilles with the National Symphony Orchestra at Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Four Seasons had a hit song many years ago with a lyric that went “Oh! What a Night!” That is how I can best describe watching singer/songwriter/actress Sara Bareilles with YOUR National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), under the always stellar direction of Maestro Steven Reineke in Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall.

The three-night engagement (through Thursday) is being filmed for PBS.

Almost all of the songs performed are written by Bareilles with arrangements almost exclusively by David Campbell and Rob Moose.

The evening starts off with Bareilles and the NSO performing “Orpheus” which set the tone for a superb evening of music. This is followed by “Armor” and “Love Song.”

Of all the terrific music heard, there are a few that songs that stand out as being particular favorites.

The first is just because I’m a musical theatre geek and love hearing new songs from upcoming projects. With longtime collaborator Nadia DiGiallonardo at the piano, Bareilles gives a taste of her upcoming new musical called The Interestings. If the song “Enough” is any indication, that is going to be some show. Bareilles’ hauntingly beautiful classic “Once Upon Another Time,” released on a previous album, will also be part of the score.

Another is a brand newish (performed once before) song called “Hands Off My Body” which Bareilles wrote as an anthem for empowerment to all, but especially women.

With bassist Alan Hampton and arranger/violinist Rob Moose, we have “Let The Rain” which flows seamlessly into “Soft Place to Land” – the latter being from Bareilles’ hit musical Waitress.

Bareilles received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as The Baker’s Wife (should have won) in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods. Her performance of “Moments in The Woods” is as good, if not better than, what I saw in the theatre. The song is arranged/orchestrated by Jonathan Tunick with additional orchestration (meaning more strings etc. added) by David Campbell.

L-R Sara Bareilles, David Ryan Harris, and Emily King.

Photo by Mauricio Castro.

Backup singers/guitarists Emily King and David Ryan Harris join Bareilles onstage for several songs including one of her biggest hits “Brave.” DiGiallonardo is also a featured backup vocalist on this song.

The ending features a surprise vocalist who Bareilles really admires as a performer singing a duet of “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress. I won’t reveal who it is, but it makes for an interesting rendition to say the least.

The nifty concert lighitng is a collaboration of Bareilles' Production Team and local dynamo lighting designer William K. D'Eugenio.

L-R Sara Bareilles, Steven Reineke conducting the National Symphony Orchestra, and Emily King. Photo by Mauricio Castro.

As of this writing, the NSO is in ongoing contract negotiations with Kennedy Center. The fact that this concert actually happened is somewhat of a miracle as there were talks of a strike happening just before curtain. The audience, knowing this, gave the orchestra a well deserved standing ovation when announced by Bareilles.

If you are not able to attend one of Bareilles’ remaining concerts with the NSO, please be on the lookout for it on New Years Eve on your local PBS station. Bareilles performing with the NSO is one of those events that doesn’t happen very often, but when it does you are very, very grateful.

Running time: 85 minutes with no intermission.

Sara Bareilles with the National Symphony Orchestra plays in Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall through September 26th, 2024. The venue is located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Sara Bareilles. Photo by Mauricio Castro.

Comments