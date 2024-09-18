Review: Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming at Wolf Trap

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every once in a while, you see the billing for a concert and think to yourself, “That’s an interesting combination”. This was my exact thought at Wolf Trap with Broadway superstars Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming on the same bill. Don’t get me wrong, their talent is not to be questioned. It’s more the fact that Kristin Chenoweth has a very squeaky clean Christian raised wholesome personality while Alan Cumming is more of the no filter variety. Based on that, the evening felt like two different concerts with me and my wife enjoying one half of the program more than the other.

Henry Koperski at piano, Alan Cumming. and Chris Jago at drums. Photo by Traci Medlock.

Alan Cumming was on first and started with “I’m Alive” from the Broadway musical Applause. I found this to be a strong opening for Cumming as very few people ever perform this song. After that is where things got a little dicey for me in terms of Cumming’s set. His vocal performances of a “Disney Princess” medley and Goldrich and Heisler’s cabaret classic “Taylor The Latte Boy” were first rate but his patter between songs went on far too long and in some cases, I found it to be inappropriate for some of the audience. Do I really need to know about his encounter with Florence Henderson (Mrs. Brady on The Brady Bunch) and secret bottles of vodka?

As you might know, Cumming and Chenoweth have worked together a lot over the years, so it made total sense for them to have a duet at the end of Cumming’s set. It was a medley from West Side Story consisting of “I Have A Love” and “One Hand, One Heart.” As much as I like seeing these two performers together, I have to say that Chenoweth’s trained soprano outweighed Cumming’s voice.

A red hot four member ensemble consisting of Henry Koperski (Musical Director/Piano/Backup Vocals), Riley Mulhearker (Trumpet), Eleanor Norton (Cello), and Chris Jago (Drums) backed Cumming.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell at piano, Kristin Chenoweth, and Damian Bassman at drums.. Photo by Traci Medlock.

After an intermission to reset the stage, Kristin Chenoweth’s longtime musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell (for those of you in the know, you may call her MMC) took her place at the piano along with her superb group of musicians. Kristin Chenoweth started things off with “I’m a Woman” and things kept getting better and better from there.

Chenoweth’s varied set list included everything from “The Way We Were,” for which Chenoweth says takes on a whole new meaning post-Covid, to one of her signature songs “Popular” from Wicked.

As you probably know, Chenoweth comes from a Christian background, and she always tries to put a song or two into her concerts that reflects her faith and upbringing. In this case we had “Angles Among Us, “We Are Lights,” and “Pie Jesus”. The songs showed off Chenoweth’s versatility as a vocalist to be sure.

I particularly enjoyed Chenoweth’s performance with one of her guitarists, her husband Josh Bryant. She sang a cheeky original parody, “Ode to Chick-fil-A,” set to the melody of “Yesterday" and he accompanied her.

No matter how many times I hear Chenoweth’s composition “I Was Here," I never get tired of the song’s message. Do something that matters so you can be remembered after you’re gone.

And of course, you will never go wrong ending things with “Smile” featuring a masterwork piano solo from Mary-Mitchell Campbell. GO MMC!!!

Chenoweth had two superb back up singers who got their own moment with “Natural Woman” All I can say is Melinda Doolittle and Diana DeGarmo tore the house down. For those of you wondering, DeGarmo is the same person who should have beat out Fantasia on season three of American Idol. Just one person’s opinion.

Chenoweth’s ensemble of musicians have been with her for a long time and never disappoint. They are Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Musical Director/Backup Vocals/Piano) Josh Bryant and Eric Davis (Guitars), Brian Hamm (Upright and Electric Basses), Justin Smith (Violin), and Damian Bassman (Drums and Percussion).

Overall, this is a tale of two concerts. Kristin Chenoweth presented the class while Alan Cumming presented the crass.

Running Time: Two hours and twenty five minutes including a twenty minute intermission.

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming was a one night only engagement at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center presented on September 13th, 2024.

Lead photo credit: Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming. Photo by Traci Medlock.

Comments