Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a brilliant reimagination of the classic we fell in love with. Led by Jade Jones (Belle) and Evan Ruggiero (Beast), we are provided a fresh and transformative performance that gives a new meaning to the story's phrase: "beauty is found within." It seems as though this is always how the story should've been told.

We all know the story of Belle, who is known as the "odd" girl in her village, and how she trades places with her father who found himself imprisoned by the Beast - a prince cursed for his selfishness who also sealed the fate of those living in his castle. The Beast is given until his 21st birthday to find love or he and those who reside with him in the castle will be forever cursed. Interestingly, in this production the enchanted rose is not an actual flower, but is presented on a larger and more prominent scale on a rose-shaped window, looming over the castle as the petals fade away. This idea was very creative, and frankly, a genius way to show the ominous effect of time impending on the castle's future.

L-R Selena Clyne-Galindo, Bobby Smith, Connor James Reilly, Jade Jones, Ariel Messeca, and Michael Wood in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

The rose wasn't the only change though. Olney's production formulated a cast that isn't like the Beauty and the Beast you normally see. One of the main goals for this company was not only to spread the conversation of inclusivity, but to take action and show that inclusivity is achievable. Jade Jones did more than just beautifully play the role of Belle, they gave Belle a personality beyond the stereotypical elegant Disney princess. Already breaking the mold by being a plus-sized, queer actor of color portraying the classic character, Jones created a Belle that wasn't just another ingénue. This Belle had a funny and strong personality that gave more reason as to why she is a powerful princess. They made people see that Belle can look like anyone and act as more than just a fragile person. Jones' talent is extremely unmatched with a powerful voice and insightful acting that set this Belle apart from the rest.

Evan Ruggiero in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

Evan Ruggiero also brought a new perspective of the other main role - the Beast. Losing part of his right leg to Osteosarcoma, Ruggiero has shown us the Beast in a more vulnerable light, relating part of why he is destined for loneliness to his peg leg. This Beast seems to have a more complex anger that is difficult for any of the characters to break past. But there is also an apparent yearning to find someone that will accept him as he is. Especially during his major solo, "If I Can't Love Her," where Ruggiero shows all the emotions that associate with his personal battles as well as with the curse. His powerful and captivating voice translated the vulnerability the Beast was keeping deep down, which was then brought to the surface by Belle. Ruggiero and Jones clearly had a great understanding of the message they wanted to put forth portraying these iconic characters, and they did it so well together - bringing camaraderie and a sense of understanding each other's struggles, making the story even more beautiful and inspirational.

Michael Burrell (top center), John Sygar (foreground), and company in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

This entire cast had an energy and talent that was unmatched. It was so joyful getting to watch this story come together in a new and entertaining way. The dynamic duo of Michael Burrell (Gaston) and John Sygar (LeFou) were absolutely hilarious and made me want more scenes for their characters. Burrell brought the perfect mix of the overly confident and schemy original Gaston with a funny and entertaining side to him as well. One of my favorite numbers in the score, "Me," was greatly executed not only with a stellar voice but also by combining Gaston's brawny personality with the silly antics he went through to prove why Belle should marry him. Sygar's LeFou was the perfect complement to Burrell's Gaston. His energy was always on high and continued to show that he was always Gaston's number one cheerleader. His goofy loyalty made it so fun to watch the two interact and I wouldn't want it any other way.

L-R Bobby Smith, Hailey Ibberson, Sasha Olinick, Ariana Caldwell, and Kelli Blackwell in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of the production.

The castle members added on to the wonderful and enjoyable talent of this production as well. Bobby Smith (Lumiere), Dylan Arrendondo (Cogsworth), Kelli Blackwell (Mrs. Potts), Hailey Ibberson (Babette), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Madame de la Grande Bouche), and Ariana Caldwell (Chip) all brought the story together. The interactions between all of the members brought me back to the movie I grew up watching, bringing back memories of the lovable characters that bring together Belle and the Beast. A truly talented group that made the "tale as old as time" come alive. The amazing costume design also elevated the story to another level, including differences that showed that this production was intentionally different, but still rang true to the original.