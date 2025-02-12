Review: CONSTELLATIONS at Constellation Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Constellations” at Constellation Theatre

The title is not a typo. Hey, what are the odds? Could it be kismet, a prearranged theatrical landing spot, or totally happenstance? And if we cosmically reset the situation, would it happen again in the same way? Would we want it to happen the same way?

These are the themes echoed in the mind-expanding, yet amazingly heartfelt play by English Playwright Nick Payne, “Constellations”. This intense, two-character drama had a well-received 2015 Broadway run, earning a Best Drama Tony nomination.

In a sparse, otherworldly stage consisting of unusually angled multi-level platforms, we are given the impression that our actors–quantum physicist Marianne and beekeeper Roland (a sensational Dina Soltan and an endearing Tony K. Nam) could have been transported to their location. Shades of “The Twilight Zone” for those of you old enough...

This unusual, yet decidedly romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Marianne and Roland engage in casual conversation at a gathering of mutual friends. As she challenges Roland to see if he can lick his elbow, she states that some actions thought impossible open endless possibilities. Hmm.

As we buckle in for the fascinating back and forth, we realize that several different realms of possibility are presented for each life situation that they are faced with. Each major scene—their nervous first banter, decision to date, infidelity, loss, marriage, sickness and even final life choices are given several viewpoints, some very similar to each other, some divergent. All accompanied by a subdued sound cue and light flash.

Early on in the performance, Marianne presents the multiverse theory – the idea that there could be countless parallel worlds, and for every decision we make in this world, there is another world that exists where we made another decision. But this is not a science-heavy treatise—only a vehicle to open up destiny and choices. With each iteration Roland and Marianne grow closer to one another—and become more important to us. And by the end of the play, we’re fully invested in their lives.

These roles are the meaty gems that actors crave, and local talent Dina Soltan exhibits an impressive range of emotion and vulnerability, including her sickness and deaf-signing scene. Tony K. Nam provided superb counterpoint and an easy charm. Though touch and go, we could see how they’d be attracted to each other. Nam’s Roland, was a kind, gentle character who was a steadying influence. His beekeeping speeches while proposing was a standout. Sultan’s Marianne was feistier and more fun. As such, Roland benefitted from Marianne’s energy, while Marianne needed Roland’s steady dependable nature and kindness. Such nice touches when conveying subtle modulations in their necessarily repetitious reactions. Nam’s line when facing her mortality (“We have all the time we’ve always had”) rang like a soft hammer.

Local Directorial talent Nikki Mirza has shown a deft touch in a character play that requires great nuance to be effective. Sarah Reed, Scenic Designer has set up an expanse that reminds us of nothing of our daily life. Shanna Sorrells, Director of Artistic Sign Language has conveyed her talent to both actors in an extended signing scene.

Can we have a do-over in our choices and decisions? A mind-expanding experience at Constellation Theatre.

Constellations are, in the end, only pictures we assemble in our mind, the reality is up to us. Go take a look. Check out “Constellations”.

Running time: About 80 minutes, no intermission.

“Constellations” runs through March 9 at Constellation Theatre Company · 1835 14th Street NW · Washington, DC 20009.

Tony K. Nam, Dina Soltan, Photo: DJ Corey Photography / Constellation Theatre Company

