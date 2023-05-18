Review: BEETLEJUICE at National Theatre

The production runs until May 28th

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 1 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Photo 2 Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 4 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More

REGIONAL - WASHINGTON, DC
Click Here for More on REGIONAL - WASHINGTON, DC
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More

Look out D.C. - Beetlejuice is here, and it's showtime! The popular 1988 movie, starring Winona Ryder as Lydia and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, became an instant cult classic among Tim Burton and horror fans. After a D.C. premiere in December 2018, the reworked musical had a successful run on Broadway. Now, Beetlejuice, directed by Alex Timbers with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and book by Scott Brown and Antony King, is back again at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. for its U.S. national tour.

Right away from its opening number (a catchy tune appropriately titled "The Whole Being Dead Thing"), Beetlejuice doesn't hide that it is a musical about death.

Yes, it's grim for everyone. Beetlejuice (Justin Collette) finds the afterlife boring and enjoys stirring up trouble with the living. Lydia (Isabella Esler), is mourning the loss of her mother, and struggling to stay connected with her father, Charles (Jesse Sharp), who hasn't acknowledged his wife's death. Barbara (Britteny Coleman) and Adam (Will Burton) die from electrocution, and find themselves as ghosts haunting their own home.

Death is everywhere in this show, but so is the humor, which perfectly matches the zing of the Beetlejuice movie. In fact, the whole ensemble manifests this spirit. Michael Keaton should watch out for Justin Collette's Beetlejuice. He is laugh-out-loud funny, and his comedic timing with raunchy jokes is deadly good. Coleman and Burton are downright loveable and hysterical as the quirky Maitlands. Charles and Delia (Kate Marilley)'s passionate love and banter are also highlights of the musical.

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More
Pictured (L-R): Isabella Esler (Lydia), Will Burton (Adam) and Britney Coleman (Barbara) Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

The music of Beetlejuice is ethereal, haunting, and very catchy. Ester's beautiful voice shines during all of her songs, but it really stands out during her solo songs like "Dead Mom," and "Invisible." Audience favorites also include: "Ready, Set, Not Yet","Day-O (The Banana Song)", "What I Know Now" (sung by the sensational Danielle Marie Gonzalez who plays Miss Argentina), and the final song, "Jump in the Line/Dead Mom (Reprise)."

The spooky scenic design, created by David Korns, seamlessly incorporates elements from the film. It's a Beetlejuice fan's fever dream all on stage. From the shrunken head to the sandworm to the centipede-like sculpture, Easter eggs are everywhere.

Whether you are a fan of the movie, have seen the musical on Broadway, or even listened to the amazing cast recording, you'll lose your head over Beetlejuice.


Beetlejuice runs from May 16, 2023 until May 28, 2023 at The National Theatre in Washington D.C.

Run Time: About 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission

Main photo image caption: Pictured (L-R): Britney Coleman (Barbara),Will Burton (Adam), Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022



RELATED STORIES

National Philharmonic Reveals 2023-2024 Season Photo
National Philharmonic Reveals 2023-2024 Season

National Philharmonic (NatPhil) announced its 2023-2024 Season, which includes six classical programs conducted by Music Director Piotr Gajewski, one classical concert led by guest conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson, and two choral performances presented in partnership with The Washington Chorus (TWC) and conducted by TWC Artistic Director Eugene Rogers. All season concerts will be held at The Music Center at Strathmore, the Orchestra’s longstanding home in Montgomery County.

Review: MONTY PYTHONS SPAMALOT at Eisenhower Theatre At The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Eisenhower Theatre At The Kennedy Center

This riotously funny production takes the beloved, hilarious Monty Python musical comedy to a whole new level.

Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center

The glorious music of Puccini remains the principal reason to see the Washington National Opera’s (WNO)current production of the beloved classic opera La bohème. This oft-referenced opera that has influenced everything from the famous film Moonstruck to the hit Broadway musical Rent, must be a fairly faithful revival of the original opera that the WNO presented at the Kennedy Center in 2014 –the original director Peter Kazaras is one again at the helm.  Additionally, the original costumes by Jennifer Moeller (which are appropriate to the updated period), the original choreography by Ben Wright and the original set design by Lee Savage have all been retained. From referencing the program, however, it seems that lighting design by A. J. Guban has been brought in for this production.

FAT HAM, ESPEJOS: CLEAN & More Set for Studio Theatre 2023-2024 Season Photo
FAT HAM, ESPEJOS: CLEAN & More Set for Studio Theatre 2023-2024 Season

Studio Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!


From This Author - Hannah R. Wing

Hannah Wing has an extensive background in editing and publishing. She has held positions ranging from literary magazine editor to web content manager. She has always had a soft spot for theatre and i... (read more about this author)

Review: BEETLEJUICE at National TheatreReview: BEETLEJUICE at National Theatre
Review: THE BODY OF A WOMAN AS A BATTLEFIELD at ExPats TheatreReview: THE BODY OF A WOMAN AS A BATTLEFIELD at ExPats Theatre
Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyReview: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Review: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine RepReview: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine Rep

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSING STRANGE at Signature Theatre
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield
ExPats Theatre (4/28-5/21)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway in the Park featuring Lea Salonga
Wolf Trap (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Passing Strange
Signature Theatre (4/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magic Duel Comedy Show
The Mayflower Hotel (4/02-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Ballet Theatre | Giselle
Wolf Trap (7/27-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hilary Hahn on Violin plays Brahms
Wolf Trap (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nacirema Society ...
The Little Theatre of Alexandria (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Planets in HD | NSO
Wolf Trap (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Here There Are Blueberries
Shakespeare Theatre Company - Harman Hall (5/07-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Horse and His Boy
World Stage Theater (6/23-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You