Review: BEETLEJUICE at National Theatre

Look out D.C. - Beetlejuice is here, and it's showtime! The popular 1988 movie, starring Winona Ryder as Lydia and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, became an instant cult classic among Tim Burton and horror fans. After a D.C. premiere in December 2018, the reworked musical had a successful run on Broadway. Now, Beetlejuice, directed by Alex Timbers with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and book by Scott Brown and Antony King, is back again at The National Theatre in Washington D.C. for its U.S. national tour.

Right away from its opening number (a catchy tune appropriately titled "The Whole Being Dead Thing"), Beetlejuice doesn't hide that it is a musical about death.

Yes, it's grim for everyone. Beetlejuice (Justin Collette) finds the afterlife boring and enjoys stirring up trouble with the living. Lydia (Isabella Esler), is mourning the loss of her mother, and struggling to stay connected with her father, Charles (Jesse Sharp), who hasn't acknowledged his wife's death. Barbara (Britteny Coleman) and Adam (Will Burton) die from electrocution, and find themselves as ghosts haunting their own home.

Death is everywhere in this show, but so is the humor, which perfectly matches the zing of the Beetlejuice movie. In fact, the whole ensemble manifests this spirit. Michael Keaton should watch out for Justin Collette's Beetlejuice. He is laugh-out-loud funny, and his comedic timing with raunchy jokes is deadly good. Coleman and Burton are downright loveable and hysterical as the quirky Maitlands. Charles and Delia (Kate Marilley)'s passionate love and banter are also highlights of the musical.

The music of Beetlejuice is ethereal, haunting, and very catchy. Ester's beautiful voice shines during all of her songs, but it really stands out during her solo songs like "Dead Mom," and "Invisible." Audience favorites also include: "Ready, Set, Not Yet","Day-O (The Banana Song)", "What I Know Now" (sung by the sensational Danielle Marie Gonzalez who plays Miss Argentina), and the final song, "Jump in the Line/Dead Mom (Reprise)."

The spooky scenic design, created by David Korns, seamlessly incorporates elements from the film. It's a Beetlejuice fan's fever dream all on stage. From the shrunken head to the sandworm to the centipede-like sculpture, Easter eggs are everywhere.

Whether you are a fan of the movie, have seen the musical on Broadway, or even listened to the amazing cast recording, you'll lose your head over Beetlejuice.



Beetlejuice runs from May 16, 2023 until May 28, 2023 at The National Theatre in Washington D.C.

Run Time: About 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission

Main photo image caption: Pictured (L-R): Britney Coleman (Barbara),Will Burton (Adam), Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022