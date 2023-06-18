Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre

The musical plays on the mainstage at Keegan June 17-July 22, 2023.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

The Keegan Theatre has released production photos of their mainstage production SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Co-produced by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, Keegan’s brand for young people and families, the musical plays on the mainstage at Keegan June 17-July 22, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

"We are so excited to be Co-Directing and Choreographing SEUSSICAL together at Keegan,” remark Kurt Boehm and Ashleigh King, “and it’s been a joy to work with each of the wonderful artists in our cast. Their energy and willingness to make wacky choices and breathe life into these bold characters is infectious. The joyful community they are forming is incredible, and we can't wait for audiences (young and old alike!) to witness it on Church Street."

About the musical: A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza for all ages, SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL lovingly brings to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination — Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos in a musical adventure which tests the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community…

The cast of SEUSSICAL includes Quincy Vicks (The Cat in the Hat), Michael Innocenti (Horton the Elephant), Kailyn Fetterman (JoJo), Sarah Chapin (Gertrude McFuzz), Tori Gomez (The Sour Kangaroo), Caroline Graham (Mayzie LaBird), Julia Link (Bird Girl/Mrs. Mayor), Carianmax Benitez (Bird Girl), Sally Imbriano (Bird Girl), Stephen Russell Murray (Wickersham Brother/Mr. Mayor), Christian Montgomery (Wickersham Brother), Jimmy Bartlebaugh (Wickersham Brother/Judge Yertle the Turtle/Grinch), Anna Maria Ferrari (Dance Captain/Swing), James Mernin (Swing), and Darien Chan (JoJo understudy).

In addition to Co-Directors and Choreographers Kurt Boehm and Ashleigh King, the creative team includes Nathan Blustein (Music Director/Conductor), Refiye Tappan (Associate Music Director), Alison Samantha Johnson and Janine Sunday (Co-Costume Designers), Jason Arnold (Lighting Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties/Set Dressing Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Josh Sticklin (Set Designer), Sam Linc and Gabrielle Busch (Co-Stage Managers), Allison Pearson (Sound Engineer), Lorna Ryan (Spot Op/Sound Assistant), and Matthew Guerber and Darcy Kaufman (Assistant Stage Managers).

SEUSSICAL runs June 17-July 22, 2023 with both matinee and evening performances playing Thursdays-Sundays. Adult tickets are $60 and Youth tickets are just $25.

There are two special events scheduled around the run, including:

Sunday, June 25: Free “Meet the Artists” Audience Talkback after the matinee performance

Thursday, July 6: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 pre-show drink


More details and tickets are available at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman

Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre
Michael Innocenti, Kailyn Fetterman, Carianmax Benitez, Stephen Russell Murray, Quincy Vicks, Sarah Chapin, Jimmy Bartlebaugh

Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre
Kailyn Fetterman, Quincy Vicks

Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre
Michael Innocenti

Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre
Julia Link, Carianmax Benitez, Sarah Chapin, Sally Imbriano

Photos: First Look at SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Keegan Theatre
Quincy Vicks, Caroline Graham




Recommended For You