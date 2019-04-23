Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Shakespeare Theatre Co's THE ORESTEIA

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, Shakespeare Theatre Company opened the doors to Sidney Harman Hall to theatregoers to experience Open Rehearsal for The Oresteia, freely adapted by Ellen McLaughlin from Aeschylus' trilogy and directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company's outgoing Artistic Director Michael Kahn.

Michael Kahn was one of the earliest adopters of the Open Rehearsal, now a common practice in theatres worldwide. It's been a mainstay event at STC since Kahn took the helm, and this event for The Oresteia marked the final Open Rehearsal for Kahn, who is retiring after 33 seasons at STC.

The Oresteia opens on April 30 at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F St. NW, Washington, DC 20004). http://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/oresteia-18-19/





