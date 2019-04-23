Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Shakespeare Theatre Co's THE ORESTEIA
On Sunday, April 21, 2019, Shakespeare Theatre Company opened the doors to Sidney Harman Hall to theatregoers to experience Open Rehearsal for The Oresteia, freely adapted by Ellen McLaughlin from Aeschylus' trilogy and directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company's outgoing Artistic Director Michael Kahn.
Michael Kahn was one of the earliest adopters of the Open Rehearsal, now a common practice in theatres worldwide. It's been a mainstay event at STC since Kahn took the helm, and this event for The Oresteia marked the final Open Rehearsal for Kahn, who is retiring after 33 seasons at STC.
The Oresteia opens on April 30 at Sidney Harman Hall (610 F St. NW, Washington, DC 20004). http://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/oresteia-18-19/
Photo of Michael Kahn (Director) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of the audience of The Oresteia Open Rehearsal.
Photo of the cast of The Oresteia and Director Michael Kahn in rehearsal.
Photo of Simone Warren (Iphigenia), Franchelle Stewart Dorn (Chorus), Patrena Murray (Chorus), Michael Kahn (Director), Jonathan Louis Dent (Chorus), Kelcey Watson (Agamemnon) in rehearsal for The Ore
Photo of Sophia Skiles (Chorus) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Patrena Murray (Chorus), Jonathan Louis Dent (Chorus), Michael Kahn (Director), Helen Carey (Chorus) and Kati Brazda (Chorus) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Patrena Murray (Chorus), Kelley Curran (Clytemnestra), Jonathan Louis Dent (Chorus), Helen Carey (Chorus) and Kati Brazda (Chorus) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Kelley Curran (Clytemnestra), Jonathan Louis Dent (Chorus) and Helen Carey (Chorus) in rehearsal for The Oresteia).
Photo of Kelley Curran (Clytemnestra) and Simone Warren (Iphigenia) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Kelley Curran (Clytemnestra) and Kelcey Watson (Agamemnon) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Helen Carey (Chorus) and Jonathan Louis Dent (Chorus) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Patrena Murray (Chorus) and Franchelle Stewart Dorn (Chorus) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Franchelle Stewart Dorn (Chorus), Sophia Skiles (Chorus), Helen Carey (Chorus) and Craig Baldwin (Assistant Director) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.
Photo of Simone Warren (Iphigenia) and Kelcey Watson (Agamemnon) in rehearsal for The Oresteia.