Cast Set For THE ULTIMATE IMPROV SHOW at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has announced a star-studded line-up for The Ultimate Improv Show, July 30–August 11, in the Theater Lab. Each show will feature a celebrity guest (a monologist) who will tell impromptu stories based off a random suggestion from the audience. The improvisors will then weave these stories into hilarious improvised comedy scenes.

Comprised of the top comedic minds working in the industry today—many of whom have been performing together for decades—the show features a rotating cast including Dan Black (Naked Gun: Law of Toughness, American Dad), Betsy Sodaro (Ghosts, Puss in Boots), Nicole Byer (Nailed it!, Grand Crew), Carl Tart (Grand Crew, Comedy Bang Bang), Neil Casey (SNL, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ghostbusters), Paul Welsh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Brooklyn99), and Jon Gabrus(Younger, Guy Code). Additional cast and guest monologists to be announced at a later date.

Cast biographies can be found here.

TICKETING

Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

Comments